Wednesday 10 February 2021
type here...
NationalRedaqted

Costa Rica studies entering the green hydrogen market

by Rico
5

QCOSTARICA – Green hydrogen could be an economic opportunity for Costa Rica, while studying the possibility of entering this market, through the energy division of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the largest source of development financing for Latin America and the Caribbean, and the CRUSA Foundation (a non-profit based in San Jose).

Image for illustrative purposes

Green hydrogen is produced by the electrolysis (or decomposition) of water from electricity from renewable sources.

- Advertisement -

This process does not emit carbon dioxide and is considered as one of the country’s alternatives to help reverse the growth of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, promote economic development and create employment.

The objective is that the studies lead towards a national strategy for green hydrogen that incorporates all market sectors, accompanied by a roadmap that describes the advantages, opportunities, and long-term benefits of this type of energy.

Costa Rica had already proposed that the state power and telecommunication utility, the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) produce this type of energy in 2019, for which two agreements had been signed with Siemens and Ad Astra Rocket.

Recently, Costa Rica’s state refinery, the Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (Recope) requested a tender for US$980,000  for the procurement of a vehicle hydrogen recharge unit. Although the company is not legally allowed to market hydrogen or any other alternative fuel, it can only acquire the equipment to understand hydrogen technology.

- Advertisement -

Javier Bonilla Herrera, the Vice-president of the Costa Rican Hydrogen Association (ACH2) told H2Bulletin.com, “In my opinion, the green hydrogen economy in Costa Rica has taken the first step now, but foreign support will be critical for the success of this initiative.”

He pointed out that the Costarican Hydrogen Association, the Alliance for Hydrogen and the Ministery of Environment and Energy (MINAE), and other national organizations are working together to develop the hydrogen industry base.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleExport of services stagnated in 2020, after 10 years of sustained growth
Next articleA complex political campaign awaits Costa Rica towards 2022
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica’s Rocket Company Strengthens Green Hydrogen Footprint

(Liberia, Guanacaste) The Ad Astra Rocket Company has initiated two major...
Read more

MOST READ

Meet Earthrace, the international organization that protects Costa Rica from poaching

Politics

U.S. eliminates ‘safe third country’ agreement with Guatemala for asylum seekers

Rico -
Q24N -  Guatemala reported Friday that Washington notified it that it will end an agreement that forced the Central American country to receive migrants...
Politics

The dollar is a coveted commodity in Cuba; ‘If you don’t have you’re screwed’

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - (Havana) "If you don't have dollars, you're screwed," Cubans repeat over and over again, a month after the entry into force of...
Rico's Digest

Power lines are an obstacle for new trains in 4 points of the GAM

Rico -
Rico's TICO BULL -  If this wasn't so sad I would be laughing. After investing millions of dollars for eight new ultra-modern (for Costa...
Health

Covid-19 cases fall as Costa Rica conducts more tests

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - While other countries suffer serious increases in their rates of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, Costa Rica has experienced three consecutive weeks...
National

Costa Rica studies entering the green hydrogen market

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Green hydrogen could be an economic opportunity for Costa Rica, while studying the possibility of entering this market, through the energy division...
National

Costa Rica wastes its potential in beekeeping

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is wasting the opportunity to produce more honey, as it does not have a national apiculture plan to promote the...
Photos of Costa Rica

New commuter train in speed trials

Q Costa Rica -
The new commuter trains in up to 70 km/h speed tests in Heredia. Watch out for the overhead cables.
News

A complex political campaign awaits Costa Rica towards 2022

Q Costa Rica -
Political parties may raise ¢19.7 billion colones (US32 million dollars) per campaign. Cracks appear in the solid Costa Rican democracy.
Health

20 French tourists tested positive for covid-19 in Costa Rica; six are hospitalized

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Twenty French tourists who entered Costa Rica in a group tested positive for covid-19 in our country. Six of them remain hospitalized. This...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.