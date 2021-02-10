Wednesday 10 February 2021
type here...
EconomyIndicatorsNews

Export of services stagnated in 2020, after 10 years of sustained growth

The number of jobs generated, not including tourism, increased from 49,440 in 2015 to 81,371 last year; the diversification and sophistication of firms established in Costa Rica stood out

by Rico
8

QCOSTARICA – The value of services sector exports, excluding tourism, stagnated last year, after experiencing a 99% increase between 2010 and 2019.

The multinational Cargill is one of the 189 companies that have service centers in Costa Rica that employ 81,371 people, to last year.

This is revealed by a recount of figures requested from the Costa Rican Coalition of Development Initiatives (CINDE) and a report from the Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER).

- Advertisement -

The situation of last year, with data for the third quarter (there are no figures for all 12 months) reflects the impact of the pandemic, despite the fact that some multinationals, in certain sectors, maintained growth and hiring during 2020.

In the accumulated to the third quarter of 2020, the value of exports of services (excluding travel or tourism), barely grew by 0.01% compared to the same period of 2019, according to the latest report from the PROCOMER.

The report indicates that exports were accumulated for US$ 4.1 billion (excluding tourism), to the third quarter last year.

At the end of 2019, income from services, without tourism, totaled US$5.5 billion, which means 99% more than the income of US$2.8 billion in 2010.

- Advertisement -

The generation of employment, however, did not stop last year. The number of jobs generated by these multinational companies went from 49,440 in 2015 to a close with 81,371 last year, a reflection of the constant announcements of hiring in this sector.

In a half-pandemic, between September 2019 and September 2020, 11,901 jobs were created in this type of multinational, said CINDE. This is because some subsectors, such as business services and computing, information and telecommunications, continued to grow in the middle of the health crisis.

The latest report on the impact of free zones in Costa Rica, prepared by the PROCOMER, indicates that, in addition, companies in the service sector generated 25,534 indirect jobs (in activities and services linked to multinationals), at the end of 2019.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleBritain tightens COVID-19 travel restrictions: 2 tests, quarantine and prison threat
Next articleCosta Rica studies entering the green hydrogen market
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Services, medical industry and teleworking cushioned the fall in foreign investment

QCOSTARICA - In a pandemic year where global value chains were...
Read more

Costa Rica recovers more than 18,000 jobs from the most critical moment of the pandemic

QCOSTARICA - The Continuous Employment Survey (ECE) of the National Institute...
Read more

MOST READ

New vehicle restrictions starting February 8

Pura Vida

Commuter train undergoing testing

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - If you see the new trains running these days, don't be surprised. Since February 1, the INCOFER - Costa Rica's railway -...
Health

20 French tourists tested positive for covid-19 in Costa Rica; six are hospitalized

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Twenty French tourists who entered Costa Rica in a group tested positive for covid-19 in our country. Six of them remain hospitalized. This...
Health

Covid-19 cases fall as Costa Rica conducts more tests

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - While other countries suffer serious increases in their rates of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, Costa Rica has experienced three consecutive weeks...
Pura Vida

Meet Earthrace, the international organization that protects Costa Rica from poaching

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Land and marine animals have extra help in Costa Rica, with the existence of Earthrace Conservation, an international organization dedicated to the...
Politics

U.S. eliminates ‘safe third country’ agreement with Guatemala for asylum seekers

Rico -
Q24N -  Guatemala reported Friday that Washington notified it that it will end an agreement that forced the Central American country to receive migrants...
Politics

Costa Rica won’t be joining the Pacific Alliance

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado ruled out to restart the inclusion of Costa Rica in the Pacific Alliance for the rest of...
Economic Recovery

Unemployment in Costa Rica closed 2020 at 20%

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC) reported Thursday, February 4, that unemployment in the last moving quarter of 2020 reached...
People

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor shares fishing pic as he celebrates 26th birthday in Costa Rica

Rico -
Q MAGAZINE - Connor Cruise posted a rare photo of himself on Instagram over the weekend, he looks almost unrecognizable. The 26-year-old adopted son of...
Travel

Britain tightens COVID-19 travel restrictions: 2 tests, quarantine and prison threat

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - The British Embassy in San Jose, Costa Rica confirmed that passengers arriving from countries where worrying coronavirus variants are spreading to...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.