Tuesday 13 July 2021
type here...
Business

Costa Rica tenders narrow band frequencies

by Q Costa Rica
12

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s telecommunications regulator Sutel launched a tender for frequency bands below 470MHz for narrowband radio communication services.

Launched last week, the tender was requested in January by the science, technology and telecommunications ministry (Micitt).

- Advertisement -

The 15-year concessions are extendable to up to 25 years.

Sutel will assign up to 168 pairs of frequencies with a channel width of 12.5kHz in digital modulation, grouped into spectrum packs of four frequency pairs.

Costa Rica has 23 frequency packages available in the 138-174MHz band and 11 in the 422-450 MHz band. In addition, frequencies in both bands will be offered with regional coverage.

Winners must deploy the infrastructure within 12 months after awarding. Interested companies may present offers until August 9. More information can be seen here, in Spanish.

- Advertisement -

The narrow band is used for private networks, fixed and mobile radio communication, and coordination of vehicles that a part of a fleet, among others.

It is used in sectors such as agriculture, industry, transport, tourism, security, cleaning, commerce and education.

This tender will allow operators to develop tower infrastructure, repeaters, radios and equipment to provide the service to companies that do not have the resources to develop their own networks, according to Sutel.

Costa Rica is also analyzing a 5G spectrum tender but cannot proceed until Grupo ICE’s frequency recovery process is resolved.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleThe Growing Popularity of American Football in Costa Rica
Next articleMegan Fox describes Costa Rica ayahuasca trip with Machine Gun Kelly: ‘I went to hell for eternity’
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Fully vaccinated tourists may enter Costa Rica without medical insurance

QCOSTARICA - In an effort to increase visitation to maintain economic...
Read more

Analog television turns off in 74,000 houses in Puntarenas and San José next week

QCOSTARICA - On July 14, the free and open analog television...
Read more

MOST READ

U.S. Shortchanges Costa Rica on Covid-19 Vaccines

Health

The vaccinated against covid-19, without symptoms, will not have to quarantine

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - If you are vaccinated against covid-19 and had contact with a person who with the virus, you will no longer have to...
El Salvador

U.S. Accuses Four Senior Bukele Officials of Corruption

Q24N -
Q24N - The United States claims to have evidence that at least four senior officials and two former ministers from the Bukele administration have...
National

Teacher who miraculously survived a crash seeks another miracle, witnesses

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - María Carranza Céspedes, a teacher at the rural high school Coquital de Los Chiles, assured that it was a miracle of God...
Consumer Aware

Analog television turns off in 74,000 houses in Puntarenas and San José next week

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - On July 14, the free and open analog television signal received by 74,000 households in the provinces of San José and Puntarenas...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 10: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Saturday, July 10, only plates ending in EVENS (0,2,4,6,8) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Coronavirus

Pressure grows on anti-vaxxers

Q Costa Rica -
A growing number of countries and territories around the world are forcing people, often in specific sectors, to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Here is a...
Vaccine

Costa Rica prepares vaccination against covid-19 for people without risk factors by the end of July

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - People without risk factors are expected to begin to be vaccinated against covid-19 at the end of this month of July, announced...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

US announces the donation of vaccines to Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The United States Government confirmed ON Friday a donation of vaccines against covid-19 for Costa Rica, which would arrive in the country...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 9: only ODDS ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Friday, July 9, only plates ending in ODD (1, 3, 5, 7, & 9) ending plates CAN circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.