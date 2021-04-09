Friday 9 April 2021
type here...
RedaqtedTravelTourism

Costa Rica to sign up “Influencers” to promote tourism

New strategy is focused on the United States and Canada markets.

by Rico
11

QCOSTARICA – Best Place to Travel in 2021 (Costa Rica) was the title chosen by influencer Rob Strok when he released an eight-minute video among his 105,000 subscribers on YouTube with which he justified why Costa Rica is the best place to travel to this year.

Strok also posted photos and short videos on Instagram, in which he has 544,000 followers.

- Advertisement -

“Costa Rica is one of the most beautiful countries we have visited, with endless jungles, a remarkable kindness of the people; Costa Rica blew us all away,” Strok said on YouTube.

Using recognized social media personalities  -“influencers” – s the new strategy by the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT)  – Costa Rican Tourism Board – to attract tourists from the United States and Canada, the entity reported in a press release on Thursday, April 8.

Before the health crisis, visitors from both North American countries represented almost half of the people who came to Costa Rica for tourism.

Strok visited the country in the company of his production team for five days, last January, and it was his first outing outside the United States since the start of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

- Advertisement -

Strok’s video shows his visits to the beaches, Monteverde, the Central Market, in San José; and Bajo del Toro Amarillo, in Sarchí.

See more videos on Costa Rica at Q24TV.

Carolina Trejos, ICT Marketing Director, explained that, as part of the international advertising strategy, they created a visiting program for influencers, specializing in tourism and travel.

“This material confirms the positioning of Costa Rica as the ideal destination to connect with the essentials of life and a safe destination despite the covid-19 pandemic,” said Trejos.

The official explained that in this program they select the most attractive profiles, of personalities in social networks, in order to achieve a better approach with the North American market.

- Advertisement -

“They (the influencers) are contacted officially and, depending on their availability, they are invited to live the experience of the destination, sharing it from their point of view in conjunction with the advertising agency MMGY and the ICT Marketing department, achieving an effective outreach to audiences. of interest that can become potential tourists,” commented Trejos.

Precisely, as part of this initiative, currently, April Davidson, a specialist in adventure activities and an expert in climbing, is visiting the country and has already shared some of her experiences on her Instagram profile.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by April Davidson (@yeahapril)

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCosta Rica approves use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Lufthansa increases flights to Costa Rica; Germany to require PCR tests on all flight arrivals

QCOSTARICA - Germany's flag carrier airline Lufthansa will increase its frequency...
Read more

Tourism entrepreneurs should coddle local tourists, not scare them away

EDITORIAL - The Central Government has mandated its civil servants holidays...
Read more

MOST READ

Pharmacies could sell any Covid-19 vaccine authorized by regulatory agencies

Sports

7 Costa Rican Footballers Making MLS Waves

Carter Maddox -
Costa Rica has a strong history of punching well above its weight when it comes to producing top quality footballing talent. This is in...
Health

Health focuses vaccination of people over 58 in the event of a third wave of covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health has ordered the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), to allocate 90% of all vaccines against covid-19 to...
Trends

10 Healthy Habits To Boost Your Brain Health

Carter Maddox -
A healthy mind resides in a healthy body, therefore we must keep our surroundings clean and positive which would keep us lively and it...
Nicaragua

“Nicaragua is not a Republic, it is a 16th century monarchy”

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – If he wins the presidency of Nicaragua, the first international trip that presidential candidate Arturo Cruz would make would be to...
Vaccine

Costa Rica reaches a national vaccination rate of 9.78 per 100 inhabitants

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reported on Tuesday night that the vaccination teams have applied a total of 504,930 doses...
Infrastructure

Ruta 27 will be ‘reversible’ on Saturday and Sunday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ruta 27 that connects San José with Puerto Caldera will have traffic flowing towards San Jose from the Pozon to Cuidad...
Trends

How Costa Ricans Are Curbing Their Lockdown Boredom?

Carter Maddox -
Maybe you hate lockdowns, and we don’t blame you. They are definitely necessary, as there are plenty of advantages. Besides the health benefits of...
People

What Are The Best Dating Apps to Use in Costa Rica?

Carter Maddox -
Pretty much everyone is looking for love online these days, whether they want a serious relationship or just a casual one. There are plenty...
News

Secret of height: José María Figueres inherited his father’s trick to look taller

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - José Maria Figueres inherited from his father José Figueres Ferrer (affectionately known as Don Pepe) the way of being, the gestures, the...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.