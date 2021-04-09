Costa Rica to sign up “Influencers” to promote tourism

QCOSTARICA – Best Place to Travel in 2021 (Costa Rica) was the title chosen by influencer Rob Strok when he released an eight-minute video among his 105,000 subscribers on YouTube with which he justified why Costa Rica is the best place to travel to this year.

Strok also posted photos and short videos on Instagram, in which he has 544,000 followers.

“Costa Rica is one of the most beautiful countries we have visited, with endless jungles, a remarkable kindness of the people; Costa Rica blew us all away,” Strok said on YouTube.

Using recognized social media personalities -“influencers” – s the new strategy by the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rican Tourism Board – to attract tourists from the United States and Canada, the entity reported in a press release on Thursday, April 8.

Before the health crisis, visitors from both North American countries represented almost half of the people who came to Costa Rica for tourism.

Strok visited the country in the company of his production team for five days, last January, and it was his first outing outside the United States since the start of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Strok’s video shows his visits to the beaches, Monteverde, the Central Market, in San José; and Bajo del Toro Amarillo, in Sarchí.

Carolina Trejos, ICT Marketing Director, explained that, as part of the international advertising strategy, they created a visiting program for influencers, specializing in tourism and travel.

“This material confirms the positioning of Costa Rica as the ideal destination to connect with the essentials of life and a safe destination despite the covid-19 pandemic,” said Trejos.

The official explained that in this program they select the most attractive profiles, of personalities in social networks, in order to achieve a better approach with the North American market.

“They (the influencers) are contacted officially and, depending on their availability, they are invited to live the experience of the destination, sharing it from their point of view in conjunction with the advertising agency MMGY and the ICT Marketing department, achieving an effective outreach to audiences. of interest that can become potential tourists,” commented Trejos.

Precisely, as part of this initiative, currently, April Davidson, a specialist in adventure activities and an expert in climbing, is visiting the country and has already shared some of her experiences on her Instagram profile.

