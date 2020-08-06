Wednesday, 5 August 2020
DONATE
BusinessNews

Costa Rica tourism promoter reports cancellations due to expensive insurance

The impression given is that the government measures for tourists change from one day to the next without considering the implications of organizing a trip.

Rico
By Rico
30
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Futuropa, an organization specialized in promoting Costa Rica as a tourist destination in Europe, warn that the high cost of mandatory traveler insurance by the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) undermines the interest of tourists to visit the country.

The impression given is that the government measures for tourists change from one day to the next without considering the implications of organizing a trip.

On August 1, reopened the air borders to travelers entering the country from Canada and Europe. However, among other requirements, tourists must buy pandemic insurance from the State insurer, that to date is the only provider, and its costs ranging from US$275, for minors, up to more than US$965 for those over 70 years of age; the tourism sector foresees that it will deter the entry of travelers.

Daniel Chavarría, director of Futuropa explained that the high prices of the insurance has resulted in the private sector receiving cancellations, thus aggravating the economic situation of tourism companies.

- paying the bills -

“The exorbitant prices of the INS compulsory travel insurance make us lose all this investment and tourists publish on their networks that they feel they being taken advantage of,” Chavarría commented.

The industry claims to be ready for the restart but warns that it will be necessary to create better conditions to stimulate demand.

Chavarría comments that this decision not only affects European tourism but also possible investors; He comments that it is his knowledge that there are people who made real estate investments in the country, which promoted a high visitation that would be affected by the cost of the INS insurance.

Another point made by Chavarría is that the impression given is that the government measures for tourists change from one day to the next without considering the implications of organizing a trip.

“The most serious thing is that the insurance purchase was enabled last minute, it seems that they are improvising. A tourist does not get on the plane overnight, it takes at least three or six months of planning.”

- paying the bills -

For its part, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) comments that the government policy makes the country less competitive as a tourist destination.

“Although we understand that this measure seeks to cover the cost of medical treatment in the event of an eventual contagion in Costa Rica, we consider that it is a deterrent to attract tourism to the country. Any difference in the cost of the trip could seriously and directly affect the recovery of both the tourist sector and air transport,” said representatives of this organization.

“This would put into play the important contribution of this key sector of the economy that is hard hit after five months of paralysis,” said Peter Cerdá, IATA Regional Vice President for the Americas.

Both organizations warn that in order for Costa Rica to once again have a high frequency of foreign visitors – more than 3 million in 2019 –  they must allow tourists to buy insurance from the insurer of their choice, provided it meets all the COVID-19 requirements.

Previous articleGoverment bows to pressure from taxis on legalizing Uber
Next articleMEIC validated foreign travel insurance for first reopening flight passengers
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

IATA warns Costa Rica for overcharging on travel insurance

National Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) issued a warning to...
Read more

Will COVID-19 testing be a key requirement for international flights?

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is clear: the application...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Clear as mud. What is allowed, then isn’t and is again for August!

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica president Carlos Alvarado this Wednesday announced the measures that will be in place for the month of August, leaving aside the...
Read more
News

All you need to know about Costa Rica’s reopening of airports to tourists

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Starting tomorrow, Saturday, August 1, the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) will be able to receive tourists from Canada, the European Union (EU)...
Travel Stories

Passenger on first flight shares her experience on arrival to Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Posted by Nef Powell‎ to Expatriates in Costa Rica Facebook group: I flew into Costa Rica last night. I wanted to just share...
Politics

Expensive insurance policy and COVID-19 test increase the cost of traveling to Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica has become a much more expensive destination for foreign tourists starting August 1, when the country reopens its air borders. The cost...
Health

Recoved COVID-19 patient was transferred by ambulance to the wrong home

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Mistakes do happen, even at specialized medical centers. That was the case at the Centro Especializado para la Atención de Pacientes con Covid-19,...
Economy

Central Bank estimates for this year the biggest economic contraction since 1982

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) - Central Bank - published on Thursday afternoon, July 30, the revision of the country's economic...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA