Wednesday 4 October 2023
type here...
Search

Costa Rica under “yellow” and “green” alert due to rains

CNE reported more than 400 flood incidents in September and asks for extreme caution this month

NationalThe Second ColumnWeather
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

41 people died in traffic accidents in September, mainly due to speed and driving under the influence

QCOSTARICA -- The Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) called...
Read more

What is status of the collection of the 2024 Marhcamo?

QCOSTARICA - If you are the owner of a...
Read more

Costa Rica under “yellow” and “green” alert due to rains

QCOSTARICA -- The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) -...
Read more

10 ways to make the most of a cheap dollar

QCOSTARICA -- On September 13, the price of the...
Read more

The Economic Powerhouses: How Ontario’s Best Casinos Fuel the Local Economy

Welcome to the bustling world of Ontario's best casinos,...
Read more

Approved: ¢71 increase in the price of diesel, ¢36 for regular and ¢23 for super

QCOSTARICA -- The regulatory authority, Autoridad Reguladora de los...
Read more

DHL Crash in San Jose caused by hydraulic failure

QCOSTARICA -- An investigation has uncovered that the DHL...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢530.99 BUY

¢537.49 SELL

04 October 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission – has issued a “yellow” and “green” alert due to the rains, and reported more than 400 flooding incidents during September.

CNE authorities are asking people to exercise extreme caution for this month of October, which is one of the rainiest months of the year.

- Advertisement -

While the yellow alert is for the entire country, save for parts of Limon and the Caribbean, which is on green alert, the CNE stressed caution in the areas of the North and South Pacific, due to the unstable weather conditions predicted by the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

The alerts are used to ready emergency response teams in areas affected by the seasonal weather conditions.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article10 ways to make the most of a cheap dollar
Next articleWhat is status of the collection of the 2024 Marhcamo?
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Tropical Wave in store for the long weekend

QCOSTARICA - Tropical Wave number 28 of the rainy season will...
Read more

Break out the galoshes, long weekend will have rains and winds due to tropical waves 21 and 22

Q COSTA RICA - The Instituto Meteorológico Nacional de Costa Rica...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

The Economic Powerhouses: How Ontario’s Best Casinos Fuel the Local Economy

Welcome to the bustling world of Ontario's best casinos,...
Trends

Mastering the Basics: A Beginner’s Guide to Playing Casino Craps

Casino Craps, a captivating game of chance and strategy,...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: