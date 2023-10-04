Costa Rica under “yellow” and “green” alert due to rains

QCOSTARICA — The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission – has issued a “yellow” and “green” alert due to the rains, and reported more than 400 flooding incidents during September.

CNE authorities are asking people to exercise extreme caution for this month of October, which is one of the rainiest months of the year.

While the yellow alert is for the entire country, save for parts of Limon and the Caribbean, which is on green alert, the CNE stressed caution in the areas of the North and South Pacific, due to the unstable weather conditions predicted by the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

The alerts are used to ready emergency response teams in areas affected by the seasonal weather conditions.

