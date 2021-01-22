Friday 22 January 2021
HealthRico's Covid-19 DigestVaccine

Costa Rica will continue to vaccinate vulnerable groups while Pfizer resumes shipments in mid-February

Proactive vaccination strategy will allow the administration of the second dose to continue without setbacks in the following weeks; Deliveries in February and March would make up for shortages in the next three weeks.

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – Health authorities said on Thursday they will maintain the vaccination against COVID-19 of vulnerable groups despite the notification from Pfizer it would resume vaccine shipments to the country in mid-February.

Health officials assured that all those who have already received their first dose are guaranteed their second vaccination 21 days later.

The Ministry of Health assured that all those people who received their first dose will receive their second inoculation without any setback.

The announcement was made after the Government of Costa Rica received Thursday morning a formal communication from Pfizer in which it notifies that as part of the increase in production, it will make improvements in the process and its facilities, and weekly deliveries to resume in the middle of February.

The pharmaceutical indicated that by March it expects to have regularized deliveries, managing to catch up with 100% of the doses agreed for the first quarter of the year.

The modifications being made, said Pfizer, will allow it to increase its production worldwide, to deliver around two billion doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of 2021.

Despite this, the Caja Costarricense Seguro Social (CCSS) said that the vaccination campaign in the country will not stop, since its strategy contemplates the rational and orderly use of vaccines and supplies.

More than 30,000 people have already started their immunization process, that is have received their first dose.

The announcement was made during the press conference on Thursday (instead of the usual on Fridays) from Casa Presidencial.

BTW, the presidency said it will not hold a press conference on Friday, January 22.

