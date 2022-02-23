Costa Rica will eliminate entry requirements for unvaccinated tourists on April 1

QCOSTARICA – The Government of Costa Rica announced this Wednesday, that, as of March 7, the request for a health pass for Costa Ricans, and, as of April 1, the request for a health pass and the purchase of medical insurance will be eliminated for unvaccinated foreigners to enter the country will be eliminated

“This measure, without a doubt, is a good example that we have been doing from the Government, positioning a responsible country at an international level, taking care of all of us and pointing out that we are a safe destination in terms of tourism. I make a call for tourists and businessmen to continue with the use of masks, hand washing and the call for vaccination,” said Gustavo Alvarado, Minister of Tourism.

- Advertisement -

Read more: Costa Rica’s “gradual opening” starts with elimination of vehicle restrictions as of March 7

“The growth of tourism (in Costa Rica) as we have experienced in recent months comes from two issues: first, due to the important position of the country as a safe destination and second, due to measures such as those taken today, which effectively give the sign of a country that is handling the pandemic correctly,” Alvarado emphasized.

Daniel Salas, Minister of Health, pointed out that the decrease in the statistics of covid-19 infections in recent weeks allows the relaxation of sanitary measures. However, he warned that habits such as the use of masks, handwashing and the application of vaccines must be maintained.

“We are with a mentality of activating the economy and moving forward responsibly. We always talk about progressive but responsible reactivation; This is not the time to stop wearing the mask (…) We are still with a significant transmission of the virus and the mask helps a lot to cut the transmission,” stressed the Minister of Health.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related