Wednesday 23 February 2022
type here...
Search

Costa Rica will eliminate entry requirements for unvaccinated tourists on April 1

Visitors who are not immunized against covid-19 will no longer have to purchase medical insurance, nor present a health pass to enter the country

HealthRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica will eliminate entry requirements for unvaccinated tourists on April 1

QCOSTARICA - The Government of Costa Rica announced this...
Read more

Costa Rica’s “gradual opening” starts with elimination of vehicle restrictions as of March 7

QCOSTARICA - This Wednesday afternoon, February 23, 2022, the...
Read more

Each vote cost $1.93 on average to the political parties in the first round

QCOSTARICA - Each vote cost the political parties US$1.93...
Read more

Legislators propose adopting Thanksgiving Day in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Legislators of the Comisión de Gobierno y...
Read more

Italy lifts restrictions on Costa Rican tourists from March

QCOSTARICA - The Government of Italy announced Tuesday the...
Read more

Paraguay lifts health restrictions due to covid-19

Q24N - Asunción. The Government of Paraguay announced this...
Read more

Covid-19 recedes: fewer people get sick and die

QCOSTARICA - New cases continue to decline, and deaths...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Government of Costa Rica announced this Wednesday, that, as of March 7, the request for a health pass for Costa Ricans, and, as of April 1, the request for a health pass and the purchase of medical insurance will be eliminated for unvaccinated foreigners to enter the country will be eliminated

“This measure, without a doubt, is a good example that we have been doing from the Government, positioning a responsible country at an international level, taking care of all of us and pointing out that we are a safe destination in terms of tourism. I make a call for tourists and businessmen to continue with the use of masks, hand washing and the call for vaccination,” said Gustavo Alvarado, Minister of Tourism.

- Advertisement -

Read more: Costa Rica’s “gradual opening” starts with elimination of vehicle restrictions as of March 7

“The growth of tourism (in Costa Rica) as we have experienced in recent months comes from two issues: first, due to the important position of the country as a safe destination and second, due to measures such as those taken today, which effectively give the sign of a country that is handling the pandemic correctly,” Alvarado emphasized.

Daniel Salas, Minister of Health, pointed out that the decrease in the statistics of covid-19 infections in recent weeks allows the relaxation of sanitary measures. However, he warned that habits such as the use of masks, handwashing and the application of vaccines must be maintained.

“We are with a mentality of activating the economy and moving forward responsibly. We always talk about progressive but responsible reactivation; This is not the time to stop wearing the mask (…) We are still with a significant transmission of the virus and the mask helps a lot to cut the transmission,” stressed the Minister of Health.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica’s “gradual opening” starts with elimination of vehicle restrictions as of March 7
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica’s “gradual opening” starts with elimination of vehicle restrictions as of March 7

QCOSTARICA - This Wednesday afternoon, February 23, 2022, the Government of...
Read more

Legislators propose adopting Thanksgiving Day in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Legislators of the Comisión de Gobierno y Administración (Government...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

Caja reports applying more than 8.5 million doses of the vaccine against Covid-19

QCOSTARICA - More than 8.5 million vaccines against Covid-19...
El Salvador

Bukele to propose granting Salvadoran citizenship to foreign investors

Q24N (Reuters) El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Sunday...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.