Thursday 24 February 2022
type here...
Search

Business applauds the end of the vehicle restrictions and the QR code

Starting on April 1 the QR code is no longer required, nor is the Health Pass for all visitors, including the purchase of covid insurance for the unvaccinated, to enter the country

EconomyEconomic RecoveryRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Eight future legislators with pending cases before the Prosecutor’s Office

QCOSTARICA - On May 1, eight newly elected legislators...
Read more

Health authorizes sale of treatment against Covid-19 Covid-19 in nonhospitalized patients

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health notified Merck Sharp...
Read more

Infernal fire in Alajuela!!! (Photos and Video)

QCOSTARICA - It was around 5:30 pm Wednesday when...
Read more

Business applauds the end of the vehicle restrictions and the QR code

QCOSTARICA - The announcement made on Wednesday by the...
Read more

Costa Rica will eliminate entry requirements for unvaccinated tourists on April 1

QCOSTARICA - The Government of Costa Rica announced this...
Read more

Costa Rica’s “gradual opening” starts with elimination of vehicle restrictions as of March 7

QCOSTARICA - This Wednesday afternoon, February 23, 2022, the...
Read more

Each vote cost $1.93 on average to the political parties in the first round

QCOSTARICA - Each vote cost the political parties US$1.93...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The announcement made on Wednesday by the Government to end the vehicle restrictions as of March 7 and the use of the QR code on April 1, was welcomed by Costa Rica’s business sector.

Starting on April 1 the QR code is no longer required

Arturo Rosabal, vice president of the Cámara de Comercio de Costa Rica (Costa Rica Chamber of Commerce), affirmed that the move will allow businesses to continue investing in job creation and in reactivating the economy.

As to maintaining the protocols, namely the wearing of the mask, handwashing and maintaining distance, Rosabal made a call on all for respect for the measures, since the pandemic “is not over.”

- Advertisement -

On March 7, the vehicle restrictions nationwide will be eliminated, meaning retail stores, malls, restaurants, bars, and others will be able to operate again as before the pandemic.

For the central core of the city of San Jose, bounded by the Circunvalacion, starting March 7, the weekday vehicular restrictions will be maintained in the same way prior to the pandemic, from 7 am to 7 am, on Mondays vehicles with plates ending in 1 & 2 cannot circulate, on Tuesdays plates ending in 3 & 4, Wednesdays 5 & 6, Thursdays 7 & 9 and Fridays 9 & 0.

As to the QR code, given that the Contentious Court has yet to render a decision on an appeal made by the business sector, for the month of March, the use of the QR remains voluntary. That is, businesses that want to operate at 100% capacity can adopt the measure or not and operate ar reduced capacity.

As of April 1, the QR code will no longer be necessary to required.

Another important change announced on Wednesday, with the aim of reactivating the tourism sector, on April 1, the health pass will be eliminated and unvaccinated foreigners are not required to purchase covid medical insurance to enter the country.

Starting on April 1 the Health Pass is no longer required visitors, including the purchase of covid insurance for the unvaccinated, to enter the country

“This measure, without a doubt, is a good example that we have been doing from the Government, positioning a responsible country at an international level, taking care of all of us and pointing out that we are a safe destination in terms of tourism. I make a call for tourists and businessmen to continue with the use of masks, hand washing and the call for vaccination,” said Gustavo Alvarado, Minister of Tourism.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica will eliminate entry requirements for unvaccinated tourists on April 1
Next articleInfernal fire in Alajuela!!! (Photos and Video)
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Health authorizes sale of treatment against Covid-19 Covid-19 in nonhospitalized patients

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health notified Merck Sharp & Dohme...
Read more

Costa Rica will eliminate entry requirements for unvaccinated tourists on April 1

QCOSTARICA - The Government of Costa Rica announced this Wednesday, that,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Cuba

Cubans protest in Havana as Costa Rica tightens visa requirements

Q24N (La Habana, Cuba) Hundreds of Cubans gathered on...
El Salvador

Bukele to propose granting Salvadoran citizenship to foreign investors

Q24N (Reuters) El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Sunday...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.