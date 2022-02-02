Costa Rica will receive 500,000 anticovid vaccines from Moderna from Spain

QCOSTARICA -The Government of Costa Rica announced Tuesday that in the coming weeks it will receive from Spain a donation of 500,000 vaccines against covid-19 from the Moderna pharmaceutical company.

“Right now we are in the process of transport logistics quotes to bring them. The agreements between the donor country, the pharmaceutical company and the country have already been finalized”, declared the president of the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergencies Commission, Alexander Solís.

The Costa Rican government explained that this donation is part of the results of the talks between the president of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, and that of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez.

This is the second donation of vaccines against covid-19 that Spain makes to Costa Rica. The first was 69,600 doses last September.

For the first time, Costa Rica will apply the Moderna vaccines, until now it has been Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

“This vaccine has been analyzed by specialists from the National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission and, like all the vaccines the country works with, they are of high quality,” Solís pointed out.

In total, Costa Rica has received 1,030,230 doses of vaccines against covid-19 through donations from the United States, Canada, Spain, the Dominican Republic and Austria.

With data updated to January 31, in Costa Rica, with a population of 5,163,021 according to CCSS Actuarial Projections 2021, 8,315,360 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 have been applied, of which 4,059,598 are first doses and 3,676,687 of second doses, that is 78.6% and 71.2% respectively of the population between over the ages of 5.

The 579,075 of the third dose or “booster” have been applied, that is 11.2% of the total population.

Costa Rica began vaccinating on December 24, 2020, when the first doses of the covid-19 vaccine arrived in the country. On January 10, 2022, it began vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years of age, and this process is expected to continue throughout the first half of the year.

As of February 2, Costa Rica had 701,471 cases of covid-19 and 7,593 deaths.

