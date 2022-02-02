Wednesday 2 February 2022
type here...
Search

Costa Rica will receive 500,000 anticovid vaccines from Moderna from Spain

For the first time, Costa Rica will apply the Moderna vaccines, until now it only uses Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

Rico's Covid-19 DigestHealthVaccine
By Q Costa Rica
In total, Costa Rica has received 1,030,230 doses of vaccines against covid-19 through donations from the United States, Canada, Spain, the Dominican Republic and Austria.
Paying the bills

Latest

93% of the jobs pending recovery in Latin America belong to women

Q REPORTS (EFE)  The strong economic recovery registered in...
Read more

Costa Rica will receive 500,000 anticovid vaccines from Moderna from Spain

QCOSTARICA  -The Government of Costa Rica announced Tuesday that...
Read more

Problems in the BCR system generated queues at Immigration posts

QCOSTARICA - A "temporary problem" in the system of...
Read more

Disability due to covid: three cases in which it is not necessary to process it before the CCSS

QCOSTARICA - Those who have had contact with a...
Read more

Covid-19 kills 85 people in a week in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - 85 people have died in the last...
Read more

Gasoline and other fuels will be more expensive on Wednesday

QCOSTARICA - At the stroke of midnight tonight, well...
Read more

Informal surveys on Facebook and WhatsApp are illegal, warns Elections Tribunal

QCOSTARICA - The political campaigns to elect the president...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA  -The Government of Costa Rica announced Tuesday that in the coming weeks it will receive from Spain a donation of 500,000 vaccines against covid-19 from the Moderna pharmaceutical company.

In total, Costa Rica has received 1,030,230 doses of vaccines against covid-19 through donations from the United States, Canada, Spain, the Dominican Republic and Austria.

“Right now we are in the process of transport logistics quotes to bring them. The agreements between the donor country, the pharmaceutical company and the country have already been finalized”, declared the president of the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergencies Commission, Alexander Solís.

The Costa Rican government explained that this donation is part of the results of the talks between the president of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, and that of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez.

- Advertisement -

This is the second donation of vaccines against covid-19 that Spain makes to Costa Rica. The first was 69,600 doses last September.

For the first time, Costa Rica will apply the Moderna vaccines, until now it has been Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

“This vaccine has been analyzed by specialists from the National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission and, like all the vaccines the country works with, they are of high quality,” Solís pointed out.

In total, Costa Rica has received 1,030,230 doses of vaccines against covid-19 through donations from the United States, Canada, Spain, the Dominican Republic and Austria.

With data updated to January 31, in Costa Rica, with a population of 5,163,021 according to  CCSS Actuarial Projections 2021, 8,315,360 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 have been applied, of which 4,059,598 are first doses and 3,676,687 of second doses, that is 78.6% and 71.2% respectively of the population between over the ages of 5.

The 579,075 of the third dose or “booster” have been applied, that is 11.2% of the total population.

- Advertisement -

Costa Rica began vaccinating on December 24, 2020, when the first doses of the covid-19 vaccine arrived in the country. On January 10, 2022, it began vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years of age, and this process is expected to continue throughout the first half of the year.

As of February 2, Costa Rica had 701,471 cases of covid-19 and 7,593 deaths.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleProblems in the BCR system generated queues at Immigration posts
Next article93% of the jobs pending recovery in Latin America belong to women
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Disability due to covid: three cases in which it is not necessary to process it before the CCSS

QCOSTARICA - Those who have had contact with a person with...
Read more

Covid-19 kills 85 people in a week in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - 85 people have died in the last seven days...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Is it legal to put have cameras outside houses?

QCOSTARICA - Yes, it is possible to have security...
National

Problems in the BCR system generated queues at Immigration posts

QCOSTARICA - A "temporary problem" in the system of...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.