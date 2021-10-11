Costa Rica wins needs much needed win; El Salvador President, sore loser?

QCOSTARICA – A penalty shot by Celso Borgers gave the Costa Rica national team, La Sele, the much needed win on Sunday to stay alive on the road to Qatar in World Cup 2022 play.

In El Salvador, the reaction to the loss was noted, no less than that country’s president, Nayib Bukele, calling the goal that gave the Ticos the win was stolen, prompting questions on social media, what game was Bukele watching?

“No one can say that that penalty was a penalty, therefore the winning goal was stolen. Let’s add the red card out of nowhere. But what is going to be done, we already know how Concacaf works ”, ranted on Twitter the self-described “coolest dictator in the world”.

Nadie puede decir que ese penal era penal, por lo tanto el gol del gane fue robado. Sumemos la tarjeta roja de la nada. Pero qué se va a hacer, ya conocemos cómo funciona la @Concacaf 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) October 11, 2021

“Invented criminal and red card out of nowhere … This referee gave them the premium package,” he added in another tweet on the social network.

Penal inventado y tarjeta roja de la nada… Este árbitro les dio el paquete premium. — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) October 10, 2021

He then congratulated the members of the Salvadorean national team for their great effort:

Felicidades a los muchachos de la @LaSelecta_SLV por el esfuerzo ⚽️🇸🇻 — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) October 11, 2021

Without mincing words, Bukele went against the referee (a Honduran) and minimized the work of Keylor Navas who kept at bay the El Salvador national team.

Costa Rica beat El Salvador 2-1 Sunday afternoon with goals from Bryan Ruiz and Celso Borges.

In the first half, it was the visitors who took the initiative, attacking and distributing possession of the ball. Likewise, it was El Salvador who went first on the scoreboard. In the second half, Costa Rica gained possession of the ball and gradually reached the opponent’s goal to score two goals in a span of five minutes that would give them their first victory so far in the final Octagonal.

Perhaps the Salvadoran president was very distracted counting bitcoins and could not appreciate the violation.

On Wednesday, October 13, La Sele meet the U.S. national team (USMNT) in Columbus, Ohio. Game time is 5:00 pm in Costa Rica.

