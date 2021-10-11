Monday 11 October 2021
Costa Rica wins needs much needed win; El Salvador President, sore loser?

By Rico
Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, who describes himself on Twitter as the "coolers president in the world".
QCOSTARICA – A penalty shot by Celso Borgers gave the Costa Rica national team, La Sele, the much needed win on Sunday to stay alive on the road to Qatar in World Cup 2022 play.

Keylor Navas (left) and Bryan Ruiz could not hide their happiness after defeating El Salvador 2-1 and putting the Qatar 2022 World Cup on track.

In El Salvador, the reaction to the loss was noted, no less than that country’s president, Nayib Bukele, calling the goal that gave the Ticos the win was stolen, prompting questions on social media, what game was Bukele watching?

Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, who describes himself on Twitter as the “coolest dictator in the world”.

“No one can say that that penalty was a penalty, therefore the winning goal was stolen. Let’s add the red card out of nowhere. But what is going to be done, we already know how Concacaf works ”, ranted on Twitter the self-described “coolest dictator in the world”.

“Invented criminal and red card out of nowhere … This referee gave them the premium package,” he added in another tweet on the social network.

He then congratulated the members of the Salvadorean national team for their great effort:

Without mincing words, Bukele went against the referee (a Honduran) and minimized the work of Keylor Navas who kept at bay the El Salvador national team.

Bryan Ruiz, La Sele’s captain

Costa Rica beat El Salvador 2-1 Sunday afternoon with goals from Bryan Ruiz and Celso Borges.

In the first half, it was the visitors who took the initiative, attacking and distributing possession of the ball. Likewise, it was El Salvador who went first on the scoreboard. In the second half, Costa Rica gained possession of the ball and gradually reached the opponent’s goal to score two goals in a span of five minutes that would give them their first victory so far in the final Octagonal.

Perhaps the Salvadoran president was very distracted counting bitcoins and could not appreciate the violation.

On Wednesday, October 13, La Sele meet the U.S. national team (USMNT) in Columbus, Ohio. Game time is 5:00 pm in Costa Rica.

Today's Vehicle Restriction October 11: Plates ending in "1 & 2" CANNOT circulate
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

