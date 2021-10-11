McD’s in Tiquicia (Costa Rica) in 1970

TODAY COSTA RICA – This photo is of the first McDonald’s restaurant in Costa Rica in 1970, across from the Central Bank (Banco Central).

The myth is that it is the first McD outside the United States. But, according to the McDonald’s corporate website, the chain expand into international markets beginning in 1967 opening in Canada and Puerto Rico before Costa Rica.

Today, there are more than 50 McD’s in Costa Rica. In the downtown core of San Jose, it is hard to walk more than a few blocks without McDonald’s.

There are four between the short distance of the San Juan de Dios Hospital and the Teatro Nacional on the “Bulevar” (Avenida Central).

For sure for many Costa Ricans and ex-pats in Costa Rica for years, the photo will evoke fond memories.

