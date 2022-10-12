Costa Rica“at this moment” is the country that receives the most cocaine hydrochloride in the world

QCOSTARICA – The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) reported that “at this time” Costa Rica is the country that receives the most cocaine hydrochloride in the world.

According to the Ministerio de Seguridad Pública (MSP), only in containers, more than 8 tons of this drug have been seized so far this year, up to September.

The director of the OIJ, Walter Espinoza, made this statement during a hearing before the magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice to alert about cuts in the national budget being discussed by the Legislative Assembly.

Espinoza assures that this is a factor that affects the increase in violence in the country.

The head of the judicial police agency also indicated that in a meeting with government officials the possibility of declaring a national emergency was assessed due to the increase in the number of homicides.

According to the latest OIJ, up to 35 more homicides have been reported than in the same period last year.

The OIJ director did not indicate if the increase is related to drug trafficking.

