Thursday 13 October 2022
type here...
Search

Government will issue an emergency and ‘imminent danger’ decree to repair roads and schools after heavy rains

NationalNews
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Abrupt suspension of sanitary measures against Covid-19 led to a peak in respiratory infections

QCOSTARICA - There is the possibility that the school...
Read more

Government will issue an emergency and ‘imminent danger’ decree to repair roads and schools after heavy rains

QCOSTARICA - The government of Rodrigo Chaves is working...
Read more

Costa Rica“at this moment” is the country that receives the most cocaine hydrochloride in the world

QCOSTARICA - The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) reported...
Read more

Ruta 2 in the area of Cerre de la Muerte closure indefinite

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation...
Read more

Choosing a Bitcoin Casino: The Most Essential Points

Online gambling is a broad industry that never stands...
Read more

Is Bitcoin Still a Good Investment?

Bitcoin After a strong 2020 and 2021, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin...
Read more

Minister of Health defends “rainy recess” and rules out mandatory use of mask

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Health, Joselyn Chacón, defended...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢622.37 Buy

¢628.32 Sell

13 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The government of Rodrigo Chaves is working on the issuance of two decrees, one of a national emergency and another of ‘Imminent Danger’, to attend to the country’s road infrastructure and educational centers affected by the heavy rains of recent days.

According to the government and the President of the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission, Alejandro Picado, the decrees will allow dealing with what happened after the indirect effects of Hurricane Julia. In addition, it will seek to prevent a disaster in the communities of Aserrí, Desamparados and Alajuelita.

- Advertisement -

President Rodrigo Chaves questioned the “laziness and ineptitude” of previous administrations and said that the country will seek access to US$700 million for the works that are needed.

This Wednesday the passage through Route 32 (San Jose – Limon) was once again closed, this time not a direct impact of the weather, but rather after two accidents involving articulated trucks.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica“at this moment” is the country that receives the most cocaine hydrochloride in the world
Next articleAbrupt suspension of sanitary measures against Covid-19 led to a peak in respiratory infections
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Julia causes flooding in the Pacific and leaves more than 600 people in shelters

QCOSTARICA - The indirect impact of Julia caused flooding in Costa...
Read more

Heavy rains caused landslides and road closures

QCOSTARICA - The heavy rains on Monday caused landslides, road closures,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Politics

Costa Rica government promotes legalizing marijuana for recreational use

QCOSTARICA - This Wednesday, Costa Rica President, Rodrigo Chaves,...
Education

Costa Rica closes schools throughout the country for “rainy recess”

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health ordered a week...
Paying the bills