Government will issue an emergency and ‘imminent danger’ decree to repair roads and schools after heavy rains

QCOSTARICA – The government of Rodrigo Chaves is working on the issuance of two decrees, one of a national emergency and another of ‘Imminent Danger’, to attend to the country’s road infrastructure and educational centers affected by the heavy rains of recent days.

According to the government and the President of the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission, Alejandro Picado, the decrees will allow dealing with what happened after the indirect effects of Hurricane Julia. In addition, it will seek to prevent a disaster in the communities of Aserrí, Desamparados and Alajuelita.

- Advertisement -

President Rodrigo Chaves questioned the “laziness and ineptitude” of previous administrations and said that the country will seek access to US$700 million for the works that are needed.

This Wednesday the passage through Route 32 (San Jose – Limon) was once again closed, this time not a direct impact of the weather, but rather after two accidents involving articulated trucks.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related