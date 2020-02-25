An analysis of consumer interests and preferences in Costa Rica, prepared by the Trade Intelligence Unit of CentralAmericaData, yields interesting results on the characteristics and people who express interest in clothing and accessories.

In Costa Rica, almost one third (31%) of the population with the highest average income in the country, shows interest in sunglasses, jewelry and clothing, about 72% of them are between 21 and 45 years old, and have a high level of purchasing power.

When each segment is analyzed, 14% of consumers show interest in sunglasses, and of this group of people, 5 out of every 10 are between 15 and 30 years old; three out of ten people show interest in some type of clothing, and about 68% of them are between 15 and 30 years old, and have a low level of purchasing power.

When analyzing the general population, it is observed that 23% show interest in handbags, and 47% of this segment is between 31 and 60 years old. This segment of consumers reports one of the lowest levels of consumption.