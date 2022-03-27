Sunday 27 March 2022
type here...
Search

Costa-Rican customs adopts blockchain

BusinessRedaqted
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Cynthia A. Telles: the US ambassador who learned Spanish ‘a la tica’

QCOSTARICA - San Rafael de Escazú is not the...
Read more

Costa-Rican customs adopts blockchain

QCOSTARICA - Is blockchain now an established part of...
Read more

Covid-19 contagion rate rose to 0.85, but overall still on the decline

RICO's COVID DIGEST - The latest report on Covid-19...
Read more

Mélida Solís and Carlos Cerdas out on bail

QCOSTARICA - A San Jose court ruled that Carlos...
Read more

Tourists will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health announced Friday that...
Read more

Approved strong increase in fuels

QCOSTARICA - The regulating authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de...
Read more

Our friend needs help! Evan Luck hospitalized in serious health crisis

RICO's DIGEST - The weekday afternoon drive from work...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Is blockchain now an established part of the supply chain industry? Things appear to be heading in that direction. This includes acceptance by state officials as to the importance of digital ledgers.

Blockchain is based on digital technology and it is a form of software that provides a digital ledger system for records and log transactions, by grouping them into chronologically ordered blocks.

- Advertisement -

Such a system has been adopted by the Servicio Nacional de Aduanas (Costa Rican Customs Authority), who will integrate a blockchain underpinned platform and use this to review containerized shipment events and transportation documents, including bills of landing. The technology has been provided by TradeLens.

The new technology enables key information to be recorded digitally within specific data fields in transportation documents. The aims are two-fold: To make trade easier for compliant companies doing business in the country while and the same time assisting in the identification of fraudulent activities.

The blockchain process enables data to be recorded in a secure digital format. This provides real-time information on transactions between different parties, in records that cannot be altered.

Security is strengthened via the “blocks” on the blockchain being made up of digital pieces of information, which store information about transactions, say the date, time, and transaction price.

A further advantage, for the industry as a whole, is through the sharing of time-critical events which will allow importers and exporters in Costa Rica to gain access to earlier information and better plan logistic operations.

In a statement, Gerardo Bolaños, General Director of Customs said: “Customs of Costa Rica is excited to explore the benefits that blockchain can offer local importers and exporters. Collaborating with an ecosystem that already exists within the TradeLens platform allows us to review this new technology quickly and easily. Making it easier for legitimate international trade with Costa Rica is an important joint goal of this evaluation.”

- Advertisement -

Such technology sets out to improve the process for network participants and to modernize the industry across the global trade ecosystem.

DigitalJournal.com

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCovid-19 contagion rate rose to 0.85, but overall still on the decline
Next articleCynthia A. Telles: the US ambassador who learned Spanish ‘a la tica’
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

14 Costa Rican companies participate in the most important business fair in the region

QCOSTARICA - Expocomer 2022, one of the most important fairs in...
Read more

Cost of gasoline is more important for Ticos than presidential elections

QCOSTARICA - The high cost of gasoline is the issue that...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Costa Rica registers more than 6 thousand fires in vegetation during 2022

QCOSTARICA - The dry conditions in several regions of...
Fuel Prices

Taxes make Costa Rica pay for the most expensive gasoline on the region

QCOSTARICA - The tax burden charged in Costa Rica...
Paying the bills