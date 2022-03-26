Covid-19 contagion rate rose to 0.85, but overall still on the decline

Experts point out that it is not a reason for alert

RICO’s COVID DIGEST – The latest report on Covid-19 indicators from the Universidad Hispanoamericana (UH) revealed that the pandemic continues to lose strength in Costa Rica.

According to the report, the average number of daily cases fell by 20.5%, placing the Covid-19 contagion rate at 0.85. At the province level, the highest indicator is located in Alajuela, while 12 cantons are in the red category.

Ronald Evans, epidemiologist at the UH, highlighted that the curve continues to decline, thus demonstrating the positive effect of high vaccination rates against Covid-19.

Of course, Evans said that the outbreaks of Covid-19 that are occurring in some parts of Europe must be closely monitored.

The expert pointed out that the coming weeks are key to determining whether the circulation of the BA.2 subvariant of the Ómicron variant will have a negative impact on new infections.

This past week, the Ministry of Health reported several days of less than 1,000 new cases daily.

On Friday, Health reported 817 new infections, for an accumulated total of 834,726 people who have tested positive, of which 792,603 (95%) have recovered, 33,857 (4%) still active and 8,266 (1%) deaths related to covid-19.

On Friday, according to the Health report, 549 people were hospitalized due to covid-19, of which 73 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

