Monday 3 April 2023
Costa Rican passport among the top 10 most powerful in Latin America

It is the seventh in the region with fewer travel restrictions, according to Ranking Passport Index 2023

NationalNewsTravel
Avatar photo
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢537.94 Buy

¢545.40 Sell

01 April 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica is among the top 10 most powerful passports in Latin America according to the Passport Index 2023.

From La Republica

The annual report is produced by Arton Capital and is the only real-time global ranking of the world’s passports, updated as frequently as new visa waivers and changes are implemented.

For its preparation, passports from 199 countries are considered and the range of each one is determined with a mobility score based on destinations that: do not request a visa, request a visa on arrival, and request electronic travel authorization or eVisa in advance.

With a mobility score of 142, Costa Ricans can visit 94 countries without a visa, ranking it seventh in the region with fewer travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, in 56 countries a visa is required and in 48 they request authorization prior to arrival.

The United States, Canada, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Thailand are some of the countries that request visas from Costa Ricans; while Australia accepts eVisa and Pakistan, Ivory Coast, South Korea and Sri Lanka require prior electronic travel authorization.

Chile is the Latin American country with the most powerful passport with 110 visa-free destinations; followed by Brazil (109) and Argentina (107).

Haiti, Cuba and the Dominican Republic occupy the last places in the region with 16, 31 and 33 visa-free countries respectively.

Most powerful passports in Latin America in 2023

Rank / Country / Mobility Score / Countries that do not apply for a visa

  1.  Chile / 161 / 110
  2. Brazil / 161 / 109
  3. Argentina / 161 / 107
  4. Mexico / 151 / 99
  5.  Uruguay / 148 / 99
  6. Peru / 146 / 91
  7.  Costa Rica / 142 / 94
  8. Paraguay / 138 / 89
  9. Colombia / 138 / 85
  10. Panama / 135 / 88

Less powerful passports from Latin America

Rank / Country / Mobility Score / Countries that do not apply for a visa

  1. Haiti / 62 / 16
  2. Cuba / 78 / 31
  3. Dominican Republic / 82 / 33
  4. Bolivia / 86 / 37
  5. Jamaica / 97 / 56

 

