United States Announces $25 Million to Strengthen Costa Rica’s Cybersecurity  

QCOSTARICA – the United States and Costa Rica affirmed their collaboration on cybersecurity with the United States’ announcement of plans to provide US$25 million to bolster Costa Rica’s digital infrastructure.

The U.S. Department of State plans to commit approximately US$25 million in funding, subject to congressional approval, to strengthen Costa Rica’s cyber defenses against threats from malicious actors.

- Advertisement -

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy will work with the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology, and Telecommunications (MICITT) to establish and equip a centralized Security Operations Center to monitor, prevent, detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats. The funding will also provide immediate support for cybersecurity training operations, including hardware, software, and other cybersecurity tools, as well as longer-term capacity building.

“The United States values our longstanding and close relationship with Costa Rica as we work together to make the region more democratic, prosperous, and secure,” said Cynthia Telles, U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica. “This extensive cooperation in cybersecurity reflects our shared commitment to a secure Costa Rica.”

“Ransomware attacks against Costa Rica over the past year that have harmed not only government institutions but also the Costa Rican people themselves,” said Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies. “President Biden cares deeply about our allies’ and partners’ security. This cybersecurity assistance package represents that commitment. The United States stands with Costa Rica and is committed to protecting and strengthening democracy by promoting secure, open, and reliable digital technology.”

“From the Government of Costa Rica we continue making efforts and establishing synergies with strategic partners that support us in reducing vulnerabilities and strengthening our capabilities and implementation of the cybersecurity strategy. This assistance adds to the work that we promote and implement at MICITT. We are very grateful for the invaluable support and accompaniment we receive from the United States,” said Paula Bogantes, Minister of Science, Innovation, Technology, and Telecommunications.

If you cannot see the video above, click here

- Advertisement -

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Skype

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Facebook



Related