Costa Rican woman died of COVID-19 without knowing that she had it, 17th death

(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica registered Wednesday afternoon death number 17 of a COVID-19 patient, a 71-year-old Costa Rican woman, a resident of Alajuela.

The woman died in her home. On Tuesday she went to the Alajuela Hospital for diarrhea and abdominal pain, a COVID-19 was performed, and, according to the Ministry of Health, “she was in stable health, so they sent her to her home. ”

- paying the bills -

The woman was to have been notified Wednesday of the rest results, that was positive, however, she died prior to receiving it.

She had diabetes and high blood pressure, both risk factors for COVID-19.

The victims of COVID-19

On March 18, Health authorities reported the first death from the virus. It was an 87-year-old man who died in the Alajuela Hospital.

4 days later, the Health Ministry confirmed the death of another senior, also 87 years old, at the Alajuela hospital.

The death of 3 men would be reported during the month of April at the San Juan de Dios Hospital. They were 45, 84, and 69 years old.

Also in April, the sixth death occurred at the Hospital México, when a 54-year-old man died.

The seventh death was reported on May 10 at the Liberia Hospital. The deceased was an 80-year-old man.

3 days later, the eighth death was reported at the San Juan de Dios Hospital, that of a 75-year-old man.

Another 2 deaths occurred in the Hospital México: On the afternoon of May 15, the death of a 58-year-old woman was recorded, while at the night, the death of a 73-year-old man was confirmed.

On June 8, the death of a 26-year-old woman was reported, who was asthmatic and apparently would have been infected with COVID-19. The case was diagnosed with post mortem at the Guatuso clinic.

On June 10, the death of a 64-year-old woman who had been hospitalized in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital México was confirmed.

On June 27, the death of a 78 years old woman, a resident of Nicoya, Guanacaste, was reported in the morning.

Meanwhile, in the night hours of the 27rh, the fourteenth death of a COVID-19 patient was recorded, an 87-year-old Costa Rican woman who lived in the province of San José. The death occurred in the Specialized Patient Care Center with COVID-19 (CEACO) where she had been hospitalized since June 25. The woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 23. The deceased had no other risk factors for becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. However, she did have other underlying conditions that complicated her condition.

In the early hours of Sunday, June 28, fatality number 15 was reported, a 48-year-old woman, a foreigner, and who lived in the province of Heredia. She died in the early hours of the morning at the Hospital México.

On June 30, death number 16 was reported, an 89-year-old woman who lived in the province of San José. She had been in the Specialized Patient Care Center with COVID-19 (Ceaco) since June 25. The woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 22.

- paying the bills -