Wednesday, 1 July 2020
DONATE
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: another record with 294 new cases; Rollback on reopening for the GAM

Stricter measures for a select area mainly in the greater metropolitan area to be announced Thursday

Rico
By Rico
0
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The coronavirus pandemic in Costa Rica has been setting records the last couple of weeks, but the biggest single-day increases in cases was today, July 1, with 294 new cases.

This spike also brings tougher restrictions, including a rollback in the reopening of activities, in particular for the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), the new focus of contagion.

President Carlos Alvarado was emphatic that the rollback of openings will not be countrywide, rather in areas with the greatest risk and for at least one week.

- paying the bills -

The restrictive measures will be announced tomorrow Thursday and will go in effect on Friday, July 3.

Alvarado pointed out the sharp increase in cases, in particular in the metropolitan area is not work related, rather primarily to social activities, people misunderstanding the reopening for relaxed social measures.

Although the President didn’t refer specifically to the number of parties in the past week or so, some that have had to be broken up by the police; he was very political in the choice of his words.

“It will be in the center of the country where restriction measures will be applied again, only four days after passing to phase three. These restrictions will be communicated this Thursday to begin to govern on Friday for at least a week, waiting for the impact to be reduced or moderated, although without expecting an immediate reduction in cases,’ said  President Carlos Alvarado.

“If two things can be advanced: it will not be in the whole country, but it will certainly have a big impact in the metropolitan area, where it will be implemented. It is important to say, from the preliminary information, many of these cases do not correspond to infections in work centers, they correspond to extracurricular activities, to activities that are social gatherings, crowds, that have to do with the discipline of people. Today we have to protect social bubbles and apply the hammer, that is what corresponds,” concluded the president.

Health report

- paying the bills -

With the 294 new cases today, the total number of accumulated cases is now 3,753 since the first case on March 6.

Concerning health authorities is not only the record number of new cases, but also a spike in hospitalizations.

Health Minister, Daniel Salas, said 56 COVID-19 patients are in hospital (six of which are in intensive care) an increase of 12 in 24 hours, almost double the record number of 30 last week.

 

 

 

- paying the bills --

 

Previous articleRuta 27 tolls increased today, July 1
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 Costa Rica: Record high of 190 cases in 24 hrs and 44 in hospital

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported today, Tuesday, June 30, a...
Read more

COVID-19 Costa Rica: Deaths increase to 16

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The country registered this morning the sixteenth death of a...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Businesses in phase two sectors can only sell groceries, health minister warned

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health warned businesses in Orange alert and orange alert adjacent, areas that did not advance to phase 3 on Saturday,...
Read more
Nicaragua

Nicaragua lifts blockade of its citizens at Peñas Blancas

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) It was at 2:00 pm Saturday when Nicaraguan authorities lifted the blockade to the passage at Peñas Blancas northern border, after denying for...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 151 new cases, for a total of 3,130

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Today, Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported 151 new cases of Covid-19 for an accumulated total of 3,130, with an age range of...
Economy

Costa Rica got more expensive this morning, July 1

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Starting from today, July 1, 2020, articles of the basic basket and agricultural supplies will have a 1% Value Added Tax (VAT), and...
Reports

Coronavirus: US facing ‘big problem’ as COVID-19 cases surge

Deutsche Welle -
(Q REPORTS) The United States appeared on track to set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with several southern and western...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: Deaths increase to 16

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The country registered this morning the sixteenth death of a COVID-19 patient, it is an 89-year-old woman from Costa Rica, residing in the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA