Wednesday 25 August 2021
type here...
Search

Costa Ricans Live Longer Than Us (Americans). What’s the Secret?

We’ve starved our public-health sector. The Costa Rica model demonstrates what happens when you put it first.

We’ve starved our public-health sector. The Costa Rica model demonstrates what happens when you put it first.

by Q Costa Rica
14

The New Yorker – The cemetery in Atenas, Costa Rica, a small town in the mountains that line the country’s lush Central Valley, contains hundreds of flat white crypt markers laid out in neat rows like mah-jongg tiles, extending in every direction. On a clear afternoon in April, Álvaro Salas Chaves, who was born in Atenas in 1950, guided me through the graves.

The country’s average life expectancy was fifty-five years, thirteen years shorter than that in the United States at the time. … Although Costa Rica’s per-capita income is a sixth that of the United States—and its per-capita health-care costs are a fraction of ours—life expectancy there is approaching eighty-one years.

“As a child, I witnessed every day two, three, four funerals for kids,” he said. “The cemetery was divided into two. One side for adults, and the other side for children, because the number of deaths was so high.”

- Advertisement -

Salas grew up in a small, red-roofed farmhouse just down the road. “I was a peasant boy,” he said. He slept on a straw mattress, with a woodstove in the kitchen, and no plumbing. Still, his family was among the better-off in Atenas, then a community of nine thousand people. His parents had a patch of land where they grew coffee, plantains, mangoes, and oranges, and they had three milk cows. His father also had a store on the main road through town, where he sold various staples and local produce. Situated halfway between the capital, San José, and the Pacific port city of Puntarenas, Atenas was a stop for oxcarts travelling to the coast, and the store did good business.

On the cemetery road, however, there was another kind of traffic. When someone died, a long procession of family members and neighbors trailed the coffin, passing in front of Salas’s home. The images of the mourners are still with him.

Read more on newyorker.com

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleGreen light to create a new holiday
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

What to consider before becoming a digital nomad

EXPAT FOCUS - Now that Costa Rica has passed the digital...
Read more

San Jose Airport achieved 66% of the prepandemic passengers in July

QCOSTARICA -The Juan Santamaría International Airport, better known as the San...
Read more
- paying the bills -

MOST READ

- paying the bills -

Trending

Latin America

The digital strategies of Latin American governments

QCOSTARICA - Several Latin American countries have unveiled new...
Politics

Carolina Hidalgo: “I am the evolution of the governments of Luis Guillermo Solís and Carlos Alvarado”

QCOSTARICA - With a “feminist, green and modern” stance,...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.