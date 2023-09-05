Costa Ricans should be able to choose whether or not they want to use recreational marijuana

Guaranteeing quality and generating tax revenue are some of the benefits

QCOSTARICA — In an opinion piece for La Republica, Natiuska Traña Porras, senior lawyer from Dentons Muñoz, points out that allowing recreational marijuana use in Costa Rica has lots of positives – like giving adults the freedom to make their own choices when it comes to their bodies.

Porras Traña added that we can’t ignore the economic perks of legalizing and selling weed for recreational use by adults – it could create a new income stream for the government from taxes and fees.

Additionally, this can create jobs in the cannabis industry, from production to retail and distribution.

While the illicit market is reduced by legalizing and regulating the sale of marijuana.

This can lead to greater control over product quality and safety, ensuring that products are safe, correctly labeled, and meet quality standards.

Legalization would help reduce the stigma associated with marijuana use, and encourage an open and honest conversation about responsible use and the possible adverse effects it can have.

Finally, writes the lawyer, it is important to note that while there are arguments in favor of marketing marijuana use for adult recreational use, there are also concerns about possible risks to public health.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The increase in consumption by young people and the long-term effects of regular use, so the industry must be regulated to protect all citizens.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...