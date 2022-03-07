Costa Rica’s Coffee Crop Gives Traditional Villagers a Vital Boost

As a cultural adviser working with IOM, Daysi plays a key role, serving as a translator for the thousands of Ngäbe-Buglé coffee pickers gathering at two border crossings near her home on a large coffee plantation she helps manage for absentee owners in the United States.

The 36-year-old mother of six (and, recently, a grandmother) speaks fluent Ngöbere, the principal language used within the indigenous Ngäbe-Buglé zone that straddles Costa Rica and Panama along their common frontier. Daysi’s father and mother both were born in Panama, but chose to live in Costa Rica, where Daysi was born and attended local schools, becoming fluent in Spanish.

Besides raising a family, she’s a coffee picker as well as a cultural adviser, for which IOM pays her and three other Ngäbe-Buglé advisers monthly through a local NGO called Hands For Health (H4H) that works with indigenous communities.

Daysi and her family live simply in a single-room house. They have access to electricity, and fresh water comes from a gushing mountain stream. Divided into cubicles by cloth curtains, the house is raised on stilts to save it from flooding when hurricanes strike.

During the harvest, she spends long days travelling to the border crossing to help arriving Ngäbe-Buglé complete their migration and work documents. She also offers COVID-19 advice, warning families of pickers to keep masks on at all times, and to wash hands frequently.

As a cultural adviser, Daysi serves as a bridge between the indigenous Ngäbe-Buglé coming as migrants and the host community that relies on the Ngäbe-Buglé each year to bring in coffee beans for processing.

It’s a symbiotic relationship, bringing the original “host community” of native North Americans together with the descendants of Spanish, Italian and German growers who planted the first coffee plantations here.

“They seem almost to have a spiritual relationship with the coffee plants,” says Steven Barrantes Nunez, the mayor of Coto Brus, the canton where the year’s coffee harvest begins.

Growers, he says, prize the skill of the Ngäbe-Buglé and the Ngäbe-Buglé rely on the harvest to preserve their wilderness traditions.

Daysi calculates that a single family working about three months in Costa Rica can save enough money to pay for all their needs once they return to their villages in Panama.

“Salt, sugar, rice, coffee. These are things they need to buy,” she says. Having cash from the harvest makes it possible to live by traditional means – harvesting their own food, relying on fish and game.

During this year’s coffee harvest, as many as 15,000 Ngäbe-Buglé may cross into Costa Rica, spending up to six months away from their homes but earning enough to sustain a traditional village life in an era fraught with pressures that threaten ancient cultures.

One threat, from COVID-19, remains on-going. Tight border controls had reduced the annual migrant flow by half in 2020, to about 6,500 Ngäbe-Buglé from Panama, and about 6,000 more entering Costa Rica at its northern border with Nicaragua but over the past 12 months, IOM has worked with Costa Rican health and border officials and coffee organizations to make labour migration easier.