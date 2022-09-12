Costa Rica’s economic activity maintains a slowdown trend

QCOSTARICA – The trend of economic decline continues in Costa Rica, by July 2022 the monthly index of economic activity (Índice mensual de actividad económica – IMAE) reached 3.3%, according to the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) – Central Bank.

If compared to the previous month, the slowdown is 0.7% and the difference from July of the previous year is 9.8%. It should be noted that on that date the country registered the highest growth in 2021 with 13.1%.

- Advertisement -

Economist, Gerardo Corrales, indicated that one of the points that worries him is the fall registered in the construction and agricultural sectors.

Corrales, however, highlights that in July 2022 the production of companies located in special regimes, that is, free zones grew 5.7% and continues above the average of the economy.

The Central Bank maintained its projection of economic growth of 3.4% for 2022 and adjusted it to 3.2% for 2023.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related