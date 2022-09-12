Monday 12 September 2022
Support for President Chaves

Organizer said the demonstration was not "a cult of adoration of the President"

By Rico
Support for President Chaves

QCOSTARICA – A group of citizens demonstrated this Sunday in downtown San Jose, in the Plaza de la Democracia, in favor of President Rodrigo Chaves and his cabinet.

The organizers set up a stage and from 8:30 am people began to gather. There was “cimarrona” (a small band of amateur musicians, typical of the folklore of the cantons and towns of Costa Rica), masquerades, face painting and posters with messages in favor of Chaves.

Kattia Barrantes, one of the organizers of the demonstration, indicated that the purpose is to show support for the current administration.

In addition, she pointed out that people from different parts of the national territory attended the event in the capital.

The call was made on social networks since August 29 and promised the arrival of people from all over the country, even from abroad.

The interest of the participants was to show Chaves that “he is not alone,” according to Robert Junior, one of the organizers.

Junior said in a previous video that starting at 10 am A “large peaceful demonstration would be held where the people will have the free right to express their petition to the Government.”

In his opinion, the demonstration would serve to show the “corrupt and their cheerleading press that we are not trolls and that Costa Rica is no longer a puppet of their power elite.”

Collage posted by Robert Junior on his Facebook page
Junior assured that the demonstration was not “a cult of adoration of the President”, but an activity to enjoy and have a space for citizen concern and also to celebrate the September 15 independence day holiday.

The Fuerza Publica (police) and the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) reported no incidents from the crowd, not any traffic chaos, respectively.

Casa Presidencial (Government House) has not issued any kind of statement on the march.

