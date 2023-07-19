Costa Rica’s passport has risen four spots in a list of the most ‘powerful’ passports in the world

Q COSTA RICA – According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Henley Passport Index, Costa Rica has risen from 31st to 27th in terms of passport strength, and now holds the most powerful passport in Central America.

This permits Costa Ricans to now enter 151 countries and territories without a visa.

Singapore leads the ranking, with citizens able to enter 192 countries without a visa, followed by Germany, Italy, and Spain, each with 190 countries.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan holds the last place, with citizens able to enter only 27 countries without a visa.

Ronald Álvarez from the Asociación Costarricense de Agencias de Viajes (ACAV) – Costa Rican Association of Travel Agencies – welcomed this news, citing it as a potential source of hope for the sector after the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Henley Passport Index (HPI) is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) – the largest, most accurate travel information database

