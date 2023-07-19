Wednesday 19 July 2023
type here...
Search

Costa Rica’s Ministry of Health has discovered an outbreak of Hepatitis A

There are nine confirmed cases

HealthNationalThe Third Column
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

MOPT Minister: Congestion toll of downtown San Jose would be about ¢250 a day

Q COSTA RICA - Drivers would be charged between...
Read more

Lower interest rates in Costa Rica will be reinforced by lower rates in the U.S.

Q COSTA RICA - Costa Rica's interest rates are...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Ministry of Health has discovered an outbreak of Hepatitis A

Q COSTA RICA - The Surveillance Directorate of the...
Read more

Costa Rica’s passport has risen four spots in a list of the most ‘powerful’ passports in the world

Q COSTA RICA - According to the International Air...
Read more

13 deaths from traffic accidents in 24 hours

RICO'S Q (Opinion) During the 24 hour period between...
Read more

Costa Ricans are headed overseas in record numbers, making history

Q COSTA RICA - In the midst of the...
Read more

Costa Rica is the 72nd country in the world to create a startup

Q COSTA RICA -  According to StartupBlink, a research...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢536 BUY

¢542.22 SELL

19 July 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q COSTA RICA – The Surveillance Directorate of the Ministry of Health has reported an outbreak of hepatitis A cases in a corporate center located in San José, with nine people having been confirmed with the virus and four awaiting the results.

Hepatitis A is a viral disease spread from person to person and is characterized by yellowing of the skin, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, the Ministry of Health has revised the general guidelines for monitoring mercury poisoning, which was detected in the Cutris community in San Carlos and other surrounding areas in February.

Mary Munive, Costa Rica’s Vice President and Minister of Health added that at the end of June, Salud disposed of over six tons of cyanide and 73 kilograms of mercury that were polluting the water in the Cutris community.

The Surveillance Directorate of the Ministry of Health indicated that an outbreak of hepatitis A cases was reported in the Centro Corporativo Internacional, located in San José, housing the administrative offices of the Ministerio de Salud.

Nine people were confirmed with the virus and four are awaiting the test results.

Hepatitis A is a viral disease that is transmitted from person to person. The main symptoms are yellowing of the skin, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

In other information, the Ministry of Health renewed the general guideline for monitoring mercury poisoning, after last February it was detected that the water of the Cutris community in San Carlos and other surrounding areas were contaminated with this chemical element.

- Advertisement -

The Vice President and Minister of Health, Mary Munive, referred to this.

At the end of June, Salud destroyed more than six tons of cyanide and 73 kilograms of mercury that contaminated the water in the community of Cutris de San Carlos.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica’s passport has risen four spots in a list of the most ‘powerful’ passports in the world
Next articleLower interest rates in Costa Rica will be reinforced by lower rates in the U.S.
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica eliminates mandatory use of mask in medical centers

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health has done away with making...
Read more

New cases of Covid-19 in Costa Rica on the decrease

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health reported a decrease in Covid-19...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: