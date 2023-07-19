Costa Rica’s Ministry of Health has discovered an outbreak of Hepatitis A

Q COSTA RICA – The Surveillance Directorate of the Ministry of Health has reported an outbreak of hepatitis A cases in a corporate center located in San José, with nine people having been confirmed with the virus and four awaiting the results.

Hepatitis A is a viral disease spread from person to person and is characterized by yellowing of the skin, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Health has revised the general guidelines for monitoring mercury poisoning, which was detected in the Cutris community in San Carlos and other surrounding areas in February.

Mary Munive, Costa Rica’s Vice President and Minister of Health added that at the end of June, Salud disposed of over six tons of cyanide and 73 kilograms of mercury that were polluting the water in the Cutris community.

