Costa Rica’s Pineapple Has Gone Pink

The pink pineapples have this particular color because of lycopene, a chemical component that is also found in tomatoes, watermelons, and grapefruit. To harvest this color, it takes between two and three years of production.

Costa Rica’s golden fruit has gone pink. Yes, you’re reading that right. Through bioengineering the interior of Delmonte’s pineapple from Costa Rica is pink.

The exotic fruit is sold online at pinkglowpineapple.com at a price of US$29 for one pineapple at Melissa’s in Los Angeles, and US$49 at Tropical Fruit Box in Miami.

“Experience a taste of a remote paradise where compasses spin wildly, life is over-the-top, and pineapples are pink,” read the website, calling the fruit the Jewel of the Jungle™.

Del Monte says it has been developing and testing the Pinkglow™ pineapple for over 16+ years to ensure the perfect taste and aromas, creating a blend that’s just right.

Though the company had export permits since August last year, it is only this year that the product was able to enter the United States and European markets.

Fun facts:

  • The pink pineapples are grown in very limited quantities and harvested by hand, making them an exclusive and rare treat.
  • It takes 20 to 24 months to grow a pink pineapple
  • The chic pink pineapples are sustainably sourced and grown on a carbon-neutral farm in the South-Central region of Costa Rica, which has rich fertile volcanic soil and the perfect tropical climate.
  • The taste is definitely more refined than a traditional pineapple: sweeter, less acidic, incredibly juicy, and have a cotton candy finish.
  • The reason these pineapples have this particular color is due to lycopene, a natural pigment that gives some produce its red color (e.g. tomatoes, watermelon).

Can you get your pink pineapple in Costa Rica? It doesn’t appear so, still waiting for a reply from Delmonte.

