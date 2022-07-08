Friday 8 July 2022
type here...
Search

Costa Rica’s year-on-year inflation maintains an upward trend and stands at 10.06%

The items that contributed the most to the rise in the Consumer Price Index, during June 2022, were grouped in the divisions of transportation and food and non-alcoholic beverages

EconomyInflationRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Casinos In Different Countries: Travel And Play

Casinos are a great way to make some money,...
Read more

Costa Rica’s year-on-year inflation maintains an upward trend and stands at 10.06%

QCOSTARICA - The price of fuel, oil, tomato and...
Read more

President defends Global Income Tax

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves confirmed that the government...
Read more

Ruta 1: The road project that has no end

QCOSTARICA - The Government's decision to put an end...
Read more

Government announces reduction in electricity rates and 31% reduction in tariffs for rice imports

QCOSTARICA - In the wave of rising prices, two...
Read more

Monkeypox: Costa Rica has ruled out six suspected cases

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica has already ruled out six...
Read more

Missionaries expelled by the Ortega regime arrived in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - A group of missionaries of the Caridad...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢687.44 Buy

¢694.19 Sell

08 July 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The price of fuel, oil, tomato and onion caused interannual inflation in Costa Rica to reach 10.06%, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) published by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC).

The divisions with the greatest contribution to the monthly variation of the CPI, in June 2022, were transportation, food and non-alcoholic beverages. Image for illustrative purposes.

Monthly inflation for June was 1.78% and accumulated inflation, from January to June, stood at 7.35%. Seven out of ten goods and services rose in price in the country.

According to the INEC, since 2008 there has not been such a high monthly variation in inflation, in addition, the interannual variation of 10.06% is the highest in the last 10 years.

Evolution of inflation in Costa Rica. This graph shows the evolution of the interannual variation of inflation in Costa Rica, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Elfinancieriocr.com
- Advertisement -

The inflation rate for consumer prices in Costa Rica moved over the past 61 years between -0.7% and 90.1%. For 2021, an inflation rate of 1.7% was calculated. During the observation period from 1960 to 2021, the average inflation rate was 11.5% per year.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articlePresident defends Global Income Tax
Next articleCasinos In Different Countries: Travel And Play
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Monkeypox: Costa Rica has ruled out six suspected cases

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica has already ruled out six suspected cases...
Read more

Costa Rica launches a tourism incubation program for indigenous peoples

QCOSTARICA - The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Instituto...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

San Jose

San Jose vehicular restrictions suspended for mid-year vacations

QCOSTARICA - It's vacation time. Mid-year school break vacation...
Redaqted

Bonnie is gone but tropical waves #14 & #15 on the way

QCOSTARICA - More rains will hit Costa Rica with...
Paying the bills