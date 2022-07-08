Costa Rica’s year-on-year inflation maintains an upward trend and stands at 10.06%

QCOSTARICA – The price of fuel, oil, tomato and onion caused interannual inflation in Costa Rica to reach 10.06%, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) published by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC).

Monthly inflation for June was 1.78% and accumulated inflation, from January to June, stood at 7.35%. Seven out of ten goods and services rose in price in the country.

According to the INEC, since 2008 there has not been such a high monthly variation in inflation, in addition, the interannual variation of 10.06% is the highest in the last 10 years.

The inflation rate for consumer prices in Costa Rica moved over the past 61 years between -0.7% and 90.1%. For 2021, an inflation rate of 1.7% was calculated. During the observation period from 1960 to 2021, the average inflation rate was 11.5% per year.

