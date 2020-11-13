Friday, 13 November 2020
HealthNational

Coto Brus foresees losses of 20% of coffee due to rains and delay in the entry of collectors

Volume amounts to at least 22,000 bushels. Damage to roads and other infrastructure, as well as landslides, also make it difficult to transport

by Q Costa Rica
9

QCOSTARICA – About 20% of the estimated Coto Brus coffee harvest, for the 2020-2021 period, will be lost, due to the impact of the rains caused by Hurricane Eta and the delay in the arrival of collectors to that area of ​​the country.

The first group of Nicaraguan coffee pickers were subjected to all the health and immigration controls upon arrival in Peñas Blancasborder with Nicaragua. Photo: Courtesy Icafé

The situation has producers in distress, as the rains also blocked roads on the Panamanian side, which may further delay the arrival of collectors from that country.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, a report from the Technical Management of the Coffee Institute of Costa Rica (Icafé), presented to the board of directors on Wednesday, November 11, indicates: “significant losses as coffee is at optimum maturity,” in that southern border area.

Other areas to be affected due to the rains and damage to the roads infrastructure are the coffee zone of the Northern Region, which includes peninsular producing cantons of Guanacaste, such as Hojancha, Nandayure, Nicoya and Santa Cruz, as well as Tilarán.

In the rest of the areas little impact is reported, either because the coffe is not ripe or suffers less impact from the rains, as in the case of Turrialba.

Coto Brus harvests between 110,000 and 130,000 bushels (fanegas in Spanish, corresponding to 46 kilos), since production varies in each period due to the biannuality and weather conditions, according to the report by Icafé.

- Advertisement -

The harvest volume of Coto Brus is only surpassed by Tarrazú, Pérez Zeledón and León Cortes. The regional economy revolves around the cultivation of coffee.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTourists changed booking patterns: they wait to last minute
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Eyes will be on Ngöbes who come to save coffee harvest amid pandemic

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Hundreds of eyes will closely follow the journey of the...
Read more

Government establishes mechanism to legalize migrant labor with roots in Costa Rica

National Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Government on Tuesday published a decree to streamline the...
Read more

MOST READ

Expat Focus

Sign our petition for the foreigner’s driver’s license exemption

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In several days, foreigners (tourists) who have been in the country for more than three months will not be able to drive...
Read more
Brazil

Biden’s victory marks a setback for Bolsonaro

Q24N -
(Q24N) Brasilia - Joe Biden's victory in the US elections marks a setback for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the so-called “tropical Trump” who professed...
Health

Costa Rica signs with AstraZeneca to supply candidate vaccine against COVID-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health and the National Emergency Commission (CNE) reported that Costa Rica signed with AstraZeneca to supply one million doses...
News

President Alvarado hits rock bottom in popular opinion

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Dissatisfaction with President Carlos Alvarado reached 66%, the highest levels since November 2018, thus being the second-worst qualified president, according to the...
Photos of Costa Rica

Taras, Cartago Friday Afternoon

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Taras, Cartago. At 3:10 pm this Friday a rainbow formed north of Cartago. A sign that rains of this week may be receding? Photos:...
Infrastructure

Ruta 27 concessionaire: “10 years have passed and we must find a solution”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For more than 24 hours a landslide completely closed off traffic between Atenas and Orotina of the Ruta 27. This Thursday, the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.