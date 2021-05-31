Couple struck and killed by lightning while watching the sunset in Puntarenas

HQ – A couple died this Sunday afternoon in Buenos Aires, Puntarenas, after, apparently, having been struck by lightning while watching the sunset.

The 47-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, whose identities have not been disclosed publicly, were resting under a tree with their 4-year-old daughter.

The incident occurred minutes before 5 pm in the area known as Las Parcelas Ceibo, on the way to the community of Siete Piedras.

Vanessa Berrocal, from the Red Cross, confirmed that upon arrival at the site, both were dead and the daughter was unharmed.

According to some witnesses, the little girl had to walk more than a kilometer, alone, to her house, where she came to tell her siblings what had happened.

The family, apparently, lived in a condition of extreme poverty and in the community, everyone is dismayed because their children are now left without their parents.

