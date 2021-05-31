15,544 people were vaccinated against covid-19 in Costa Rica this weekend

QCOSTARICA – Doña Eribeth Vargas Arce, a neighbor of the Corazón de Jesús neighborhood in Barva de Heredia, arrived very early at the Oxigeno mall to receive her first dose against covid-19.

“My children were all happy, every time they asked me if I had already been vaccinated. I am very happy because I finally received the first dose. It is good to get vaccinated, for yourself and for others. I recommend that everyone get vaccinated, that’s life,” said the Heredian woman, who was more happy than nervous.

After the jab, Vargas told us that, probably due to being nervous, she did not feel any type of pain.

“Last night (Saturday) I told my Lord, that you are the one who made my decision and I got up (on Sunday),” she acknowledged.

Doña Eribeth, was one 15,544 people vaccinated this weekend, according to the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social. Of those, 1,500 were jabbed at the Oxigeno mall, where health workers, mostly nursing professionals, donated their working hours for the vaccination campaign against covid-19.

Forty health areas, from four directions of the Red Integradas de Servicios de Salud (Integrated Health Services Network), were at the service of the communities.

For example, the three health areas that offer care in the canton of Tibás vaccinated 1,400 people: the Tibás (Coopesain), León Xlll – La Carpio and the Tibás-Uruca-Merced, held the massive vaccinaiton at the Llorente Sports Center.

“This is the way to benefit people from all over the canton of Tibás. People over 46 years of age with risk factors were vaccinated, as those over 58 years of age who for some reason had not done so. It was not necessary to have an appointment,” commented Dr. Carlos Solano Salas, director of the Tibás Uruca Merced health area.

Twenty three offices in Ebáis in the Cartago health area coordinated with the State Distance University (UNED) and the Civic Center of Cartago so that eight vaccination teams, four for each position, could carry out the extraordinary vaccination day this weekend, immunizing a thousand people.

Of the eight health areas in the Huetar Atlántica region, seven worked this weekend. Between Siquirres, Limón, Talamanca, Matina, Guápiles, Cariari, and Valle La Estrella. In total they applied 5,350 doses.

Dr. Hellem Corrales Bolaños, director of the health area of ​​Poás de Alajuela said that they organized everything for this Saturday, May 29, at the Catholic church of San Pedro de Poas, so that more and more Costa Ricans are being jabbed against the covid -19.

According to the CCSS data, as of last Monday, May 24, 1,457,802 people have been vaccinated, of which 867,517 had their first dose and 590,285 have had their second. The numbers of the past week are expected Tuesday morning.