Thursday, 30 July 2020
DONATE
NationalDesamparadosToday Costa RicaPura Vida

Court orders owners to remodel house built more than 100 years ago in Desamparados

The house was declared a historical-architectural heritage in 2007; the current owner is accused of omitting all conservation, preservation and maintenance actions, resulting in considerable damage

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
13
Modified date:

[HQ] The Desamparados Criminal Court ordered the owners of the house known as Casa Delgado Carvajal to proceed with the reconstruction and remodeling of the aforementioned property, which was declared a historical-architectural heritage of Costa Rica.

The Court gave the owners six months to complete the works, which expires on January 26, 2021, the press office of the Public Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The so-called Casa Delgado Carvajal was built between the years 1851 to 1900. It belonged to José Luis Delgado Carvajal and was declared a historical-architectural heritage in 2007, through a decree signed by the President at the time, Óscar Arias Sánchez.

- paying the bills -

When the declaration was made, it was specified that the “declaration prohibits the demolition of the property, and also its partial or total remodeling, without the prior authorization of the Center for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage, of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.”

According to area residents, the house was the first school in San Antonio de Desamparados.

The court action was taken against the current owner, a woman identified by her last name, Li Chang, following an investigation by the La Herencia Antigua Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada determining that since 2014, the owners of the property omitted all conservation, preservation and maintenance actions, resulting in considerable damage to the estate.

According to the Court order, the works must be those recommended by experts in remodeling and reconstruction.

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleUS company announces purchase of Telefónica (Movistar) in Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

MOST READ

Guanacaste

Las musas de la Pampa

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Continuing the Guanacaste Day celebrations, we bring you this beautiful photo by @AdrielRuiz posted by Festivales Folclóricos de Costa Rica.    
Read more
Nicaragua

Ortega says he’s got the virus under control!

Q24N -
(TODAY NICARAGUA) On Sunday, July 22, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega made a rare appearance, at which he announced that the country’s death toll was...
Business

US company announces purchase of Telefónica (Movistar) in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Liberty Latin America announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the purchase of the operations of the Spanish company Telefónica (operating under...
Chile

Chile’s Sebastian Pinera’s government teeters towards collapse

Deutsche Welle -
(Q24N) The political atmosphere in Chile is highly charged. Parliament just adopted a controversial reform that allows citizens to have 10% of their pensions...
National

Catholic Church: “It’s time to stay home”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Every year, on August 2, hundreds of thousands in Costa Rica descend on Cartago, the home of the Virgen de los Ángeles (patron...
National

Hotel operators reported high occupancy during the first long weekend

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Tourism was reactivated during the first long weekend, the first of the seven holidays moved to next Monday, in order to reactivate the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA