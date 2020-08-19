COVID-19: 559 more cases; Health recognizes lag in data on recovered patients

(QCOSTARICA) This Tuesday, August 18, the acting Minister of Health, Pedro González, announced that 559 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 29,643 since the first case on March 6.

The Minister reported 413 people are in hospital, of which 110 are in intensive care units (ICU), with ages ranging from 1 to 97 years.

Ten more deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported: Six men and four women, between 69 and 95 years old. The total fatalities is now 314, ranging in age from 21 to 100 years.

- paying the bills -

A total of 9,462 people have recovered, but that number is lower than the reality, as Minister González explained there has been a lag in the follow up of recovered patients. The Minister said the exponential increase in the past month taxed the resources of Heatlh officials, who have been playing catch up and are expected to have an updated reported in the coming days.

“The transparency with which they have tried to provide the information in these conferences is information that is collected locally, a technical team consolidates and validates it. With the topic of recovered, in previous conferences it has been explained that there has been a delay because in areas there has been an explosion of cases.

“That exceeded the capacity of the health system. Both the Costa Rican Social Security Fund and the Ministry of Health made changes to close that gap,” said the Minister.

“It is relevant (the number of recovered), but it is not going to stop the infections, even so actions are being taken to close the gap, it is possible that in the coming days they will see an increase in those recovered, but it is due to that,” he said.

Those recovered are people confirmed positive but without symptoms 10 days after diagnosis.

- paying the bills -

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday issued a statement that Dr. Daniel Salas will be taking his vacation time to attend to a family matter, the recent hospitalization of his father and would return on August 24. Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Gonzalez will continue as acting Minister.