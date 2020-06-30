COVID-19 case detected among PriceSmart Santa Ana staff

(QCOSTARICA) Health authorities confirmed the detection of a positive case COVID-19 among PriceSmart Santa Ana staff.

According to the press department of the Ministry of Health, the corresponding sanitary order has already been issued and the preventive isolation of the people who were in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 was carried out.

It is said that there would be 24 people in total.

In addition, the disinfection of the warehouse outlet was ordered.

In an email to its members Monday, the company said the employee “was placed in isolation with due medical care” and that potentially exposed employees were identified and sent home to quarantine.

In addition, a deep cleaning and disinfection of the warehouse store was performed overnight with a certified cleaning service company and that the Santa Ana store is still open during its business hours.

