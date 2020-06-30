Monday, 29 June 2020
DONATE
HealthRedaqted

COVID-19 case detected among PriceSmart Santa Ana staff

Rico
By Rico
14
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Health authorities confirmed the detection of a positive case COVID-19 among PriceSmart Santa Ana staff.

According to the press department of the Ministry of Health, the corresponding sanitary order has already been issued and the preventive isolation of the people who were in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 was carried out.

It is said that there would be 24 people in total.

- paying the bills -

In addition, the disinfection of the warehouse outlet was ordered.

In an email to its members Monday, the company said the employee “was placed in isolation with due medical care” and that potentially exposed employees were identified and sent home to quarantine.

In addition, a deep cleaning and disinfection of the warehouse store was performed overnight with a certified cleaning service company and that the Santa Ana store is still open during its business hours.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleCosta Rica reaches 40 hospitalized by COVID-19
Next articleRetailers ask customers to wear face masks inside stores
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica reaches 40 hospitalized by COVID-19

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This Monday, the Ministry of Health reported 40 patients hospitalized...
Read more

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 139 new cases; intensified use of facemasks

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reported on Monday 139...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Dirty money: dealing with cash during the coronavirus pandemic

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Are you aware of how germy the surface of cash is? That’s why it can be a bacteria carrier and, therefore a risky...
Read more
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Who should wear a mask? My rant about masks!

Rico -
Rico's Covid-19 Digest -  Tuesday, the Ministry of Health announced the mandatory use of masks in enclosed places, public transit, and more. The reaction...
Redaqted

Coronavirus and flights: Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica and which are not?

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we've updated the list of which airlines have flights to and from Costa Rica and which...
Trends

Tips To Start Working In A Marketing Agency As A Student

Carter Maddox -
Marketing is a major area many students or fresh graduates wish to work in. The perks and glamour accompanying marketing makes marketing very appealing....
Health

Covid-19 claims its 15th fatality in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica recorded this morning the fifteenth death of a Covid-19 patient; a 48-year-old foreign woman who lived in the province of Heredia. Her...
Health

Costa Rica made N-95 mask disinfector passed national tests

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The prototype to disinfect and reuse the N-95 masks used to prevent Covid-19 infections passed national tests and is ready for its second...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA