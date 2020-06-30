Monday, 29 June 2020
Retailers ask customers to wear face masks inside stores

This measure follows the guidelines of the Ministry of Health regarding the mandatory use of facemasks when using public transport, as well as those that serve the public.

(QCOSTARICA) The Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce is urging all customers visiting points of sale to wear face masks or face shields during their visit at stores as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This measure follows the guidelines issued by the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, regarding the mandatory use of face masks or face shields when using public transport, as well as the staff of businesses that serve the public.

The chamber forms establishments such as Automercado, AmPm, El Verdugo, Fifco, Fresh Market, Monge, Masxmenos, Maxi Palí, Monge, Peri, Walmart and Pricesmart, among others.

“We are emphatic that the use of the facemask does not replace compliance with the ‘golden rules’ of social distancing, sneezing and coughing protocols, and handwashing,” detailed in the statement.

Likewise, they justified the measure as the fulfillment of each person in order to preserve public health and to achieve a balance in the national economic activity.

