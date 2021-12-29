COVID-19 cases and deaths increase, hospitalizations continue to decline

QCOSTARICA – In its latest report, the Ministry of Health reports an increase in new cases of covid-19 and deaths from week to week.

The report indicates that for epidemiological week 51, which ran from December 19 to 25, there were 1,267 new cases of COVID-19, while week 50, which ran from December 12 to 18, there were 572 new cases, representing a 121.5% increase from week to week, with an average of 181 cases per day.

Regarding deaths from the week of December 19 to 25, there were 11 deaths, while, from December 12 to 18, there were 7 deaths, this represents an increase of 57.1% in mortality from one week to another.

During epidemiological week 51, the average number of hospitalized cases was 124, while the average for week 50 was 156 admitted cases, showing a decrease of 20.5% in total hospitalizations. Similarly, epidemiological week 51 registered 51 hospital admissions and 55 for week 50, this represents a decrease of 7.3% in new hospital admissions.

Specifically, on Tuesday, December 28, there were 421 new cases and 1 death reported. A total of 121 people remain hospitalized (4 in private medical centers), of which 45 people are in the ICU.

54.5% of the deaths of epidemiological week 51 were in the age group 65 years and over, 18.2% in the group 50-64 years and 27.3% in the age group 18 to 49 years. There were no deaths in minors.

As of December 28, the country has accumulated 570,656 cases and 7,353 deaths related to COVID-19.

