COVID-19 cases continue to rise

QCOSTARICA – Despite most of us going about our daily post-pandemic lives, COVID-19 cases in Costa Rica continue to rise. This was reported by the Ministry of Health on Friday.

According to Health, in the last epidemiological week, which runs from December 4 to 10, a total of 4,031 cases of COVID-19 were reported, which represents an increase of 101 cases (2.57%) compared to the previous period when 3,930 cases were registered.

Also, eight deaths associated with covid were reported, the same as the previous week; that is, on average one death per day.

Regarding hospitalizations, a daily average is 108 people hospitalized due to covid, of which 18 were in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

As of December 12, the vaccinating teams of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) have applied a total of 12,636,352 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19, of which 4,590,879 correspond to first doses, 4,295,717 second, 2,782,777 third, and 966,979 fourth.

