Saturday 17 December 2022
type here...
Search

COVID-19 cases continue to rise

In the last week, eight deaths related to the disease were reported

HealthThe Third Column
Avatar photo
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Sansa brings back Nicaragua flight

QCOSTARICA - On Friday, December 16, Costa Rican airline...
Read more

Gold: What’s in Store for 2023?

Gold enthusiasts are looking to a bright 2023 for...
Read more

COVID-19 cases continue to rise

QCOSTARICA - Despite most of us going about our...
Read more

Costa Rica will close 2022 with 4.4% growth but will drop in 2023

QCOSTARICA - The economic growth projections for Costa Rica...
Read more

Six US states have legalized online casinos – can you name them?

In 2018, the US Supreme Court struck down PASPA...
Read more

Vehicle restriction of San Jose will not apply between December 23 and January 8

QCOSTARICA - The vehicle restriction by license plate number...
Read more

Sala IV rejects appeals to limit re-election of municipal mayors

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's Constitutional Court, commonly known as...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢583.96 Buy

¢593.66 Sell

17 December 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Despite most of us going about our daily post-pandemic lives, COVID-19 cases in Costa Rica continue to rise. This was reported by the Ministry of Health on Friday.

According to Health, in the last epidemiological week, which runs from December 4 to 10, a total of 4,031 cases of COVID-19 were reported, which represents an increase of 101 cases (2.57%) compared to the previous period when 3,930 cases were registered.

- Advertisement -

Also, eight deaths associated with covid were reported, the same as the previous week; that is, on average one death per day.

Regarding hospitalizations, a daily average is 108 people hospitalized due to covid, of which 18 were in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

As of December 12, the vaccinating teams of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) have applied a total of 12,636,352 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19, of which 4,590,879 correspond to first doses, 4,295,717 second, 2,782,777 third, and 966,979 fourth.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica will close 2022 with 4.4% growth but will drop in 2023
Next articleGold: What’s in Store for 2023?
Avatar photo
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Legalizing recreational marijuana will not reduce illicit trafficking or consumers

QCOSTARICA - The Policía de Control de Drogas (PCD) - Drug...
Read more

Costa Rica urgently needs a National Tourism Policy

QCOSTARICA - In Costa Rica, tourism is directly or indirectly related...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

Gold: What’s in Store for 2023?

Gold enthusiasts are looking to a bright 2023 for...
Trends

Six US states have legalized online casinos – can you name them?

In 2018, the US Supreme Court struck down PASPA...
Paying the bills