Sunday, 28 June 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Covid-19 claims its 15th fatality in Costa Rica

(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica recorded this morning the fifteenth death of a Covid-19 patient; a 48-year-old foreign woman who lived in the province of Heredia.

Her nationality was not disclosed by the Ministry of Health.

In the last 24 hours, Costa Rica went from 12 deaths to 15, following 17 continuous days of no fatalities.

The death occurred in the Hospital Mexico where she had been hospitalized since June 22, entering intensive care a day later. The woman was diagnosed with Covid-19 on June 20.

The deceased suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure, both risk factors.

All three deceased between Saturday morning and Sunday morning were women.

As of Saturday, Costa Rica has accumulated 2,979 cases of the COVID-19, of which 1,325 have recovered. Currently, there are 34 patients hospitalized, 3 of whom are in intensive care.

Despite these deaths, the virus fatality rate in Costa Rica is 0.44%.

