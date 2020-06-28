Sunday, 28 June 2020
HealthRedaqted

Businesses in phase two sectors can only sell groceries, health minister warned

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health warned businesses in Orange alert and orange alert adjacent, areas that did not advance to phase 3 on Saturday, can only sell groceries, or toiletries and personal hygiene products.

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, was emphatic that in these sectors, stores with permits from the Ministry of Health cannot sell clothes or household appliances and other non-grocery related because due to their risk status.

The cantons or district that are on yellow alert but due to their proximity to orange alert areas cannot reactivate their businesses in phase three.

“If we find that they are selling items that are not allowed, they risk losing their operating permit for several days for violating sanitary measures,” said Dr. Salas at the press conference Saturday this afternoon.

The Minister asked the residents in sectors on yellow alert not to let their guard down and thus avoid falling into orange alert due to an increase in cases.

The map from the CNE indicates the differentiated areas.

In the greater metropolitan area the orange adjacent communities are:

  • In San José: the canton of Curridabat and the districts: Uruca, La Merced, Hospital, Hatillo, Mata Redonda, Zapote, Cathedral, San Francisco de Dos Ríos, San Sebastián, San Rafael de Escazú, San Gabriel and Aserrí districts; in Cartago el Corralillo district; in Heredia the Ulloa district.
  • In Desamparados: Districts of Frailes, Damas, San Cristóbal, Rosario, San Antonio, Gravilias
  • In Upala: districts of Dos Ríos, Aguas Claras and Bijagua. Districts: La Fortuna Centro, Zeta Trece, Barrio Manolo, Barrio Pilo, Barrio Pastoral, Barrio Olivo, Barrio Dora, La Guaria, Catarata, Jaurí 1 and 2, La Palma, Tabacón, El Castillo.
  • In San Ramón the districts of Peñas Blancas except the Community of the Castle.
  • In Guápiles: Guápiles Centro, Jiménez, La Colonia.
Areas under Orange alert are:

  • The entire canton of Alajuelita and its districts
  • The entire canton of Corridors and its districts
  • Pavas District in San Jose
  • In the canton of Upala: Upala, San José (Pizote), Delicias, Yolillal, Canalete,
  • In the canton of San Carlos: Tres Esquinas, Los Ángeles, Sonafluca, La Perla, San isidro, El Tanque, San Jorge, Santa Cecilia
  • In the Florence communities of La Vega and Bonanza.
  • In the canton of Pococí, the districts of Cariari, Colorado, La Rita and La Roxana.
  • In Desamparados: Desamparados District, Patarrá, Los Guido, San Miguel, San Rafael Abajo, San Rafael Arriba, San Juan de Dios.
  • Cantón de los Chiles, Los Chiles district.
  • Puntarenas Canton, Paquera District
  • Guatuso canton, San Rafael district

The rest of the country remains on yellow alert and is already in phase 3.

Phase 3 of economic reactivation allows stores, cinemas, theaters and museums to operate at 50% (prior purchase and separation of 1.8 meters) on weekends.

Access to the beaches from Monday to Sunday from 5:00 a.m. at 9:30 a.m.

And during the week, the operation of places of worship is authorized with a maximum of 75 people and a distance of 1.8 meters, according to the approved protocols.

 

