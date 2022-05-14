Covid-19 contagion rate increases to 1.43%; daily cases grew by 62.33% in one week

For every 100 Covid-19 patients, 143 would be infected in the fifth wave of the pandemic

QCOSTARICA – The effects of the fifth wave caused by the Covid-19 virus are already being felt in Costa Rica and with that, an increase in the contagion rate, which went from 1.1% to 1.43%, in the past week as revealed in a report by the Universidad Hispanoamericana.

The 1.43% means 100 people infected would spread the virus to 143 more.

In addition, in the last week, the average number of daily cases grew by 62.33%, with San José, Alajuela, and Heredia being the provinces that report the highest number of new cases of covid-19.

At the provincial level, Heredia has the highest risk of contagion, while Limón has the lowest.

The same study shows that diagnostic tests fell by 24.8% during the month of April, but that their positivity rate increased from 7.21% to 14.41%.

In this way, for every 100 tests, 14.41 were positive, while international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend that it should be less than 10% so as not to lose track of the disease.

“The call to the population will continue to be the same, it is essential to maintain sanitary protection measures against the virus, such as hand washing, social distancing, vaccination and the use of masks, this to think that their use already it is not mandatory,” explained Ronald Evans, an epidemiologist at the Universidad Hispanoamericana and coordinator of the report.

This rise in contagion occurs at a time when the Rodrigo Chaves government decreed that the use of masks is not mandatory, except for primary care health personnel and those who visit medical centers.

