Saturday 14 May 2022
Students will not have to wear a mask starting this Monday

NationalRico's Covid-19 Digest
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The week will start differently for students of public schools, who will now be able to leave their face masks at home, following a decision by the Ministry of Public Education issued Friday afternoon, which establishes that the use of the mask will not be mandatory starting this Monday, May 16.

Of course, the foregoing does not exempt educational institutions from “continuing to comply with the guidelines for the prevention of COVID-19 established by the Ministry of Health, as has been done since the beginning of the pandemic,” adds the press release sent by the MEP.

In this sense, it is clarified that public schools and colleges must maintain the protocols regarding hand washing, greetings, use of alcohol gel, among others previously established.

In contrast, private educational centers would continue to request students, as well as parents, teaching and administrative staff, to use the mask, according to statements released by the Association of Private Educational Centers.

 

