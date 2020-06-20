Saturday, 20 June 2020
DONATE
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 119 new cases in a single day!

Rico
By Rico
0
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Friday was the day for the most cases recorded in a single day, a 24 hour period from Thursday noon to Friday noon, confirmed the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas. The record prior was on June 10, with 86 cases.

The entire country is under yellow alert for the coronavirus, while a number of cantons and districts under orange alert with added restrictions due to outbreaks in th hose areas.

It was also 24 hours after the Minister announced the move to phase 3 of the reopening, in fact taking effect one day earlier, on June 20, to reopen malls, retail stores and restaurants on weekends, and churches.

However, all that got suspended and the return of the vehicular restrictions to the same on Semana Santa for the weekend. For now, the restrictions will return the new normal on Monday, but it will all depend on the numbers in the coming days.

- paying the bills -

What is more worrisome for health authorities is the rise in hospitalizations, a record of 29 patients, of whom 5 are in intensive care.

Dr. Roman Macaya, president of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social, explained what could happen quickly happen if the number of cases grows exponentially, in short, would collapse the health system in as little as a couple of weeks.

This week there was an increase of 4 people in hospital, a number can easily double in as many days, that can double again in less than a week, doubling 2 more times very quickly and with that an increase in ICU patients and the collapse of the country’s health system.

To get ahead, the Ministry of Health suspended for the weekend all sanitary permits to would have been the next to last phase to total reopening. Circulation of vehicles this weekend is limited to local shopping, ie supermarket, grocery store, pulperia (corner store), pharmacy, a medical appointment at a doctor or clinic.

From 10 am to 5 pm Saturday, only vehicles with odd-numbered ending plates (1,3,5,7,9) can circulate; on Sunday even-numbered (0,2,4,6,8) can circulate from 5 am to 5 pm. The fine for violation is ¢110,000 colones, 6 points on the driver’s license (means it the driver will have to attend driver ed classes on renewal), and confiscation of license plate and/or vehicle.

- paying the bills -

Public transport, ie buses and taxis, will operate.

The vehicular restrictions will return on Monday from 5 am to 10 pm, with plates ending in 1 & 2 restricted, 3 & 4 on Tuesday, 5 & 6 on Wednesday, 7 & 8 on Thursday and 9 & 0 on Friday.

For now.

Please stay at home, stay safe, stay healthy. If we want to get back to some form of normalcy in our lives, get back to work, we need to work together in this battle against the virus.

 

Previous articleReopening phase SUSPENDED!!!
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Reopening phase SUSPENDED!!!

News Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, announced Friday 119 new...
Read more

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 68 new cases, malls, services, and beaches with expanded hours

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Two before most of the country enters a new phase...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

UCR: COVID-19 second wave “pico” could occur within a week

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The “Pico” (peak) of positive cases COVI-19 of the pandemic "second wave" could occur within a week. That is the estimation from Observatorio del...
Read more
National

Chinese pull equipment from Ruta 32 to send to Jamaica

Rico -
The China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC), working on the expansion of the Ruta 32 (San Jose - Limon) on Saturday removed its heavy machinery...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 68 new cases, malls, services, and beaches with expanded hours

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Two before most of the country enters a new phase of reopening of activities and businesses, 68 more cases of COVID-19 are reported. The...
HQ

June is jobs month: Sykes announces 450 new jobs

Q Costa Rica -
In addition to the creation of 125 new jobs by Pricesmart in Liberia, Sykes Costa Rica announced Wednesday 450 permanent teleworkable jobs. Applicants for these...
Health

Bring your own face mask or shield to your medical appointment at state hospitals

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The State hospitals Mexico, San Juan de Dios and Calderón Guardia reinforced prevention measures with the aim of preventing the risk of COVID-19...
National

246 drivers left without license plates for violating the restriction in 24 hrs

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Between 5:00 am Sunday and 5:00 am Monday, 246 drivers were sanctioned for disrespecting the sanitary vehicle restrictions. The Policia the Transito (Traffic Police)...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA