Desamparados and Alajuelita Under Orange Alert. What does it imply?

(QCOSTARICA) We’ve all be heard of the “Orange” alert, the new alert level introduced by the National Emergency Commission (CNE), stuck in between Yellow and Red. For the most part, the alert was in place in several of the cantons of the northern zone.

However, today it is in effect also in two of the more populated cantons of the greater metropolitan area, Desamapardos and Alajuelita, located on the south side of San Jose, due to outbreaks in those areas.

What does it imply? What will the vehicle restriction be like? How may it affect you if you don’t live in those areas?

- paying the bills -

For an indefinite date, establishments with sanitary operating permits can open their doors to the public only from 5 am to 5 pm This restriction does not apply to supermarkets, pharmacies, grocery stores, suppliers and health services, nor to establishments exceptionally authorized by the Ministry of Health.

In these two cantons, the total vehicle restriction will also apply from 5 pm to 5 am and from 5 am to 5 pm based on the last digit of the license plate; 1 & 2 Mondays, 3 & 4 Tuesdays, 5 & 6 Wednesdays, 7 & 8 Thursdays, 9 & 0 Fridays; and on Saturdays plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6 & 8 and Sundays plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7 & 9.

Public transportation, buses and taxis will operate normally without restrictions.

Those who fail to comply with the sanitary vehicle restriction are exposed to a fine of ¢107,000.

As part of the declaration, the mayors of these cantons must have ready the places (shelters) where containment of cases can be carried out if necessary.

- paying the bills -

Even though you may not live in those areas, one needs to keep in mind the foregoing if visiting, since the restrictions (vehicular and business) in the rest of the metropolitan area are more expanded.

Other areas under orange alert

In addition to Desamparados and Alajuelita, continuing under orange alert are the districts of Peñas Blancas de San Ramón, Los Chiles, Fortuna de San Carlos and Paquera de Puntarenas are on orange alert. As well as the cantons of Upala and Pococí.