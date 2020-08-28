Friday, 28 August 2020
COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,193 new cases this Friday, the highest daily figure

(QCOSTARICA) This Friday, August 29, Costa Rica registered the highest number of new cases in 24 hours: 1,193, of which 216 are due to epidemiological nexus and 977 based on laboratory tests.

That daily figure is the highest since the start of the pandemic, although more than 1,000 have been recorded on three other occasions, all three this month: on Wednesday (August 26); 1,059 on August 21; and 1,011 on August 7.

The accumulated infections is now 38,485.

There are 411 people hospitalized, of them 140 are in  intensive care units (ICUs), aged 13 to 83 years.

In addition, 10 more deaths were registered: five men and five women. The ages range from 65 to 94 years.

There are already 407 deaths associated with COVID-19: 158 women and 249 men, with an age range of 21 to 100 years.

 

