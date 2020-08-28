Friday, 28 August 2020
DONATE
BusinessEconomyRedaqted

Scotiabank lays off 98; closes five branches in Costa Rica

Scotiabank's profits dropped 80% in the last year

Rico
By Rico
53
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Scotiabank reported this Friday, August 28, the layoff of 98 employees and the closure of five branches in Costa Rica.

The bank did not provide specific details, saying only it as a result of a process of analysis of the economic reality of the country.

“We carefully analyzed the national economic context in order to remain productive and competitive to continue offering quality products and services to our clients,” the bank said in a statement.

- paying the bills -

The Canadian-based bank had, as of last July, a payroll of 1,733, according to the registry of the Superintendencia General de Entidades Financieras (Sugef). – the banking regulator.

“For the people who will ultimately be affected, we are deploying different efforts to support them in this transition, faithful to our principles and our commitment to treat our people in a fair, equitable and respectful manner,” said the entity.

The branches that are closed are Curridabat, in Pinares; Forum, in Santa Ana; the Juan Santamaría airport, in Alajuela; San Francisco de Dos Ríos, San José and iPlaza Carolina, in Montes de Oca.

These agencies had been temporarily closed for several weeks due to the pandemic. The Bank informed that customers in these areas will be notified of the final closure.

“We watch over the strengthening of the business; looking for optimizations, digital efficiencies and their sustainability to offer our clients a value proposition with many more benefits,” affirmed Scotiabank.

- paying the bills -

As of last July, the entity reported a net profit of ¢1.499 billion colones, a drop of 80%, compared to the ¢7.672 billion profit for the same period of 2019, according to the Sugef.

On July 9, the entity announced the closure of credit cards to 20,000 customers to comply with the new interest rate caps, imposed by usury law.

Previous articleIt’s not about the numbers… it’s the dollars
Next articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,193 new cases this Friday, the highest daily figure
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Court confirms sanction against Scotiabank in Costa Rica for breaching anti-money laundering rule

Business Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Administrative Court (Tribunal Contencioso Administrativo) upheld the sanction imposed...
Read more

Interest Rates Caps and Debtor Exclusion

Money RedaQted -
In Costa Rica, a bill under discussion seeks caps on interest...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Measures for September: “Costa Rica works and takes care of itself”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) President Carlos Alvarado on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, announced the measures that will be in place for the month of September. Under the motto...
Read more
Opinion

It’s not about the numbers… it’s the dollars

Rico -
Rico's TICO Bull - A reader sent an email about the new U.S. states that are allowed entry into Costa Rica as announced Thursday...
News

Liberia Airport is third in the world with health accreditation against pandemic

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Daniel Oduber Airport (LIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste, became the third terminal in the world this Friday with the ACI Airport Health Accreditation (AHA)...
Politics

The Marchamo and initiatives to reduce it this year due to COVID-19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Though November 1 is still a long way off, December 31 more, the first and last day to pay the 2021 Marchamo, for...
Business

“It is impossible to open a week, when the next will be uncertain”

Q Costa Rica -
The country's cinemas will continue to be closed, given the impossibility of giving continuity to the business after the situation in the country. Open...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 842 new cases Monday; three cantons added to Orange alert

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) For Tuesday, August 25, the Ministery of Health reported 842 new cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, 602 confirmed with laboratory tests, and...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.