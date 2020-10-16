Friday, 16 October 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,372 new cases for Oct 15; first two deaths of minors recorded

Rico
By Rico
18
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health reported 1,372 new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, October 15, bringing the total confirmed cases to 93,152, with an age range of 0 to 100. These are 44,811 are women and 48,341 men, of whom 77,598 are Costa Rican and 15,554 foreigners.

On Thursday we also saw the single largest number of people recovered – 3,576 –  for a total of 57,731 recovered persons or 63% of the infected, of which 27,654 are women and 30,077 are men.

536 people are hospitalized, 206 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 88 years.

For Thursday, there were 25 deaths reported: 11 men and 14 women, with an age range of nine to 96.

- paying the bills -

Among the deaths reported Thursday are two of the youngest, a nine-year old and twelve-year-old, both with multiple ailments that compromised their immune system.

The first, the nine-year-old, from San Jose, had been admitted to the Children’s Hospital; the second case, the 12-year-old, from Alajuela who died in his home, was post-mortem.

The cases of both minors, as well as all deaths, will be analyzed by the mortality commission, however, both cases are preliminarily classified as deaths with COVID-19 and associated with COVID-19.

In total there are 1,159 deaths related to COVID-19: 437 women and 722 men, with an age range of nine to 100 years.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleWhen the COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Costa Rica, who will be vaccinated first?
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

First two minors die with COVID-19 in Costa Rica

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Seven months after the first case of COVID-19 in...
Read more

Government relaxes vehicle restriction for weekends

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The daytime sanitary vehicle restriction will be suspended on...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

When the COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Costa Rica, who will be vaccinated first?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - By early 2021, the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Costa Rica. Although that will also depend on the progress it...
Read more
Nicaragua

Citizen Observatory: Deaths associated to COVID-19 rise to 2,768 in Nicaragua

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA  –  The number of deaths in Nicaragua with symptoms related to the new coronavirus pandemic rose to 2,768, including 17 in the...
Economy

Treasury would accept lowering Marchamo on vehicles of less than ¢4.2 million

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As we approach November 1, the day when owners of vehicles can start paying the following year's Marchamo, there is still no...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,372 new cases for Oct 15; first two deaths of minors recorded

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health reported 1,372 new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, October 15, bringing the total confirmed cases to 93,152, with...
News

Legislators, ministers, magistrates and others in goverment would pay the full 2021 Marchamo

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The members of the supreme powers such as legislators, ministers, magistrates and President Carlos Alvarado, would be obliged to pay 100% of...
QToons

Protests and Coronavirus

Rico -

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.