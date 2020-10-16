COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,372 new cases for Oct 15; first two deaths of minors recorded

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health reported 1,372 new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, October 15, bringing the total confirmed cases to 93,152, with an age range of 0 to 100. These are 44,811 are women and 48,341 men, of whom 77,598 are Costa Rican and 15,554 foreigners.

On Thursday we also saw the single largest number of people recovered – 3,576 – for a total of 57,731 recovered persons or 63% of the infected, of which 27,654 are women and 30,077 are men.

536 people are hospitalized, 206 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 88 years.

For Thursday, there were 25 deaths reported: 11 men and 14 women, with an age range of nine to 96.

Among the deaths reported Thursday are two of the youngest, a nine-year old and twelve-year-old, both with multiple ailments that compromised their immune system.

The first, the nine-year-old, from San Jose, had been admitted to the Children’s Hospital; the second case, the 12-year-old, from Alajuela who died in his home, was post-mortem.

The cases of both minors, as well as all deaths, will be analyzed by the mortality commission, however, both cases are preliminarily classified as deaths with COVID-19 and associated with COVID-19.

In total there are 1,159 deaths related to COVID-19: 437 women and 722 men, with an age range of nine to 100 years.

