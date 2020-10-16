Friday, 16 October 2020
Costa Rica opens air borders to ALL countries in November

Visitors must meet pre-pandemic immigration requirements as well as those established by the Government in the situation of COVID-19; Volaris restarts operation with 70% discount

by Rico
QCOSTARICA –  As of November 1, Costa Rica will open its air border to all countries. To date, tourists from only a select number of countries have been authorized entry.

“This announcement is made with a view to the high season that begins at the end of November and will allow to increase the generation of foreign exchange and jobs. Each tourist who visits the country activates a series of productive chains such as agriculture, fishing, commerce, transportation, tourist guides, hotels, restaurants, operators and artisans,” explained the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, in a press conference from Casa Presidencial Friday afternoon.

The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Seguro

Only the opening to all US states as of November 1, represents for the country the possibility of recovering at least 80,000 jobs and generating US$1.5 billion in foreign currency, that is, 2.5 points of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021, according to data from the Ministry of National Planning and Economic Policy (MIDEPLAN), calculated based on the Input-Output Matrix.

The Minister reiterated his call to companies in the tourism sector to continue to adopt prevention protocols in a very comprehensive way, and to national and international tourists to do tourism responsibly, following all contagion precautions.

“The tourist industry is the backbone of the economic reactivation process so that the country gradually recovers from the crisis that has caused the pandemic. This opening of the air border has been successful thanks to the joint work of the Ministry of Health, Civil Aviation, international airports, Immigration, the airlines and the ICT,” added the Minister.

Requirements to enter the country for COVID-19

In addition to complying with pre-pandemic immigration requirements historically established by Immigration for the different groups of countries, visitors must meet the following requirements in the framework of the pandemic:

  • Complete the digital form called HEALTH PASS and available at https://salud.go.cr
  • Perform the PCR test and obtain a negative result; the sample for the test must be taken a maximum of 72 hours before the flight to Costa Rica.
  • Mandatory travel insurance that covers accommodation in case of quarantine and medical expenses due to COVID-19 illness. Said insurance can be international or purchased from Costa Rican insurers.
As of November 1, 2020, it will not be necessary for Americans to present a driver’s license or state ID as proof of residency, as all US states are enabled.

Since August 1, the day of reopening to commercial flights, incoming tourists have met all the established requirements and have not been reported as carriers or infected with COVID 19.

Changes for Costa Ricans

This Friday’s announcement is accompanied by a change for Costa Ricans returning to the country, which is vital to reactivate outbound tourism.

Nationals who return to the country with a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before boarding the flight will not have to quarantine upon arrival in Costa Rica, although they will receive a recommendation to take extreme preventive care. This is effective as of October 19.

Volaris restarts operations in Central America

This Friday, the national flag carrier Volaris announced the restart of operations on November 23, with the start of the high season. The airline said it will reactivate connections to Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Los Angeles, Washington, New York, Mexico City and Cancun.

The airline added that it will offer a 70% discount on all its rates to travel from Central America until October 24, 2021.

Rico
