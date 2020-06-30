Monday, 29 June 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 139 new cases; intensified use of facemasks

Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reported on Monday 139 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total count of infections to 3,269.

Of the total affected, 1,844 are men and 1,425 are women. By age, there are 2,629 adults, (of which 159 are seniors), 481 minors.

Most of those infected are Costa Rican (2,370 Costa Ricans) and the rest are foreigners (899).

A total of 1,394 people have recovered and 15 died.

Currently, there are 40 hospitalized, four of them in the Intensive Care Unit and whose ages range from 43 to 68 years.

After updating the figures on the pandemic, the Health Minister, Daniel Salas, insisted on the need for the population to maintain its social bubble to prevent the spread of the virus from under control.

Salas stressed that breaking sanitary measures can cause more transmission and an increase in serious cases that could collapse health services.

“We have perceived that these transgressions are taking place in private personal places. I know that many people do it thinking that nothing is going to happen, but this is exactly how the harmful effects of the pandemic occur,” he said.

The minister was referring to the up to 100 guests at a house party in Santa Teressa de Cobano, on the Pacific coast, where police had to be called in to break it up.

Media reports from various parts of the country, mainly in the greater metropolitan area (GAM) indicate that the use of facemask or face shield has intensified starting this weekend,  coinciding with the advance of the reopening of some economic activities and the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19.

Also, beginning Saturday, June 27, the use of masks became mandatory in many different situations.

 

